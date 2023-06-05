It is a new week and the transfer stories continue to come thick and fast, with one big deal edging closer and others said to be in the pipeline.

Reds close in on Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister could be a Liverpool player as early as this week, with the Times’ Paul Joyce reporting that the Argentine is set to become Jurgen Klopp‘s first signing of the summer.

Joyce indicated that the signing of the World Cup winner could be announced in the coming days, with Liverpool keen to get the deal over the line as they look to prepare for next season.

Mac Allister’s contract is said to feature a release clause, with reported figures ranging from £45 million to £50 million.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, with Fabrizio Romano claiming over the weekend that the fee is likely to be “way less” than the £65 million previously claimed.

Romano has since tweeted that the rumoured release clause is even lower than the £45 million to £50 million price range reported elsewhere.

“Advanced” Veiga talks & Leipzig prepare second Carvalho bid

Liverpool are reportedly in the “advanced” stages of talks to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga

RB Leipzig are preparing a fresh approach for Fabio Carvalho after an initial bid was turned down by the Reds

Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is another midfield name on Liverpool’s radar and could join along with the incoming Mac Allister

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have made ‘contact‘ over the potential signings of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone

Darwin Nunez has been back out on the pitch playing after taking part in a charity game in his Uruguayan hometown

Kaide Gordon‘s 16-month absence from the Liverpool first-team has been put down to a “complex” pelvic issue

What else has been going on?

Tottenham are closing in on the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, the Australian must have decided that trophies aren’t for him anymore (Sky Sports)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has finally called time on his playing career at the age of 41, announcing his retirement after AC Milan’s season finale at San Siro (BBC)

Real Madrid have joined Man United in targetting Harry Kane following the announcement of Karim Benzema’s departure last week (Daily Mail)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

In case you missed it, check out Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones with the crossover pictures you didn’t know you needed!

Somehow, there is still football going on across the continent!

Hamburg host Stuttgart this evening in the second leg of their Bundesliga Promotion-Relegation Play-Off and you can catch all of the action live on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.45pm (BST).