★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Mac Allister this week as next midfield targets emerge – Latest LFC News

It is a new week and the transfer stories continue to come thick and fast, with one big deal edging closer and others said to be in the pipeline.

 

Reds close in on Mac Allister

DOHA, QATAR - Wednesday, November 30, 2022: Argentina's Alexis Mac Allister during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match between Poland and Argentina at the Stadium 974. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Alexis Mac Allister could be a Liverpool player as early as this week, with the Times’ Paul Joyce reporting that the Argentine is set to become Jurgen Klopp‘s first signing of the summer.

Joyce indicated that the signing of the World Cup winner could be announced in the coming days, with Liverpool keen to get the deal over the line as they look to prepare for next season.

Mac Allister’s contract is said to feature a release clause, with reported figures ranging from £45 million to £50 million.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks, with Fabrizio Romano claiming over the weekend that the fee is likely to be “way less” than the £65 million previously claimed.

Romano has since tweeted that the rumoured release clause is even lower than the £45 million to £50 million price range reported elsewhere.

 

“Advanced” Veiga talks & Leipzig prepare second Carvalho bid

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, October 19, 2022: Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and West Ham United FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Liverpool are reportedly in the “advanced” stages of talks to sign Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga
  • Gazzetta dello Sport have reported that Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is another midfield name on Liverpool’s radar and could join along with the incoming Mac Allister

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2PNWX9G Nice, France. 20th Apr, 2023. Khephren Thuram of Nice during the UEFA Europa Conference League, Quarter-finals, 2nd leg football match between OGC Nice (OGCN) and FC Basel 1893 on April 20, 2023 at Allianz Riviera stadium in Nice, France - Photo Jean Catuffe/DPPI Credit: DPPI Media/Alamy Live News

  • Liverpool have made ‘contact‘ over the potential signings of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone

  • Darwin Nunez has been back out on the pitch playing after taking part in a charity game in his Uruguayan hometown

  • Kaide Gordon‘s 16-month absence from the Liverpool first-team has been put down to a “complex” pelvic issue

 

What else has been going on?

2GK00JX Milan, Italy, 12th September 2021. Zlatan Ibrahimovic of AC Milan reacts during the Serie A match at Giuseppe Meazza, Milan. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage

  • Tottenham are closing in on the appointment of Ange Postecoglou, the Australian must have decided that trophies aren’t for him anymore (Sky Sports)

  • Zlatan Ibrahimovic has finally called time on his playing career at the age of 41, announcing his retirement after AC Milan’s season finale at San Siro (BBC)

  • Real Madrid have joined Man United in targetting Harry Kane following the announcement of Karim Benzema’s departure last week (Daily Mail)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

In case you missed it, check out Harvey Elliott and Curtis Jones with the crossover pictures you didn’t know you needed!

Somehow, there is still football going on across the continent!

Hamburg host Stuttgart this evening in the second leg of their Bundesliga Promotion-Relegation Play-Off and you can catch all of the action live on Sky Sports Main Event at 7.45pm (BST).

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks