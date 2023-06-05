Liverpool are running the rule over a number of potential midfield signings, with sources claiming “advanced” talks for Gabri Veiga.

Alexis Mac Allister will be the first through the door, as early as this week, but Liverpool still have plenty of work to do.

With four departures from their midfield ranks, the club are expected to bring in at least two new additions alongside the Argentine.

OGC Nice’s Khephren Thuram and Borussia Monchengladbach’s Manu Kone have emerged as candidates, while there remains interest in Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch and Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia among others.

According to the Northern Echo‘s chief writer Scott Wilson, though, reporting on Newcastle‘s pursuit of Celta Vigo midfielder Veiga, the Reds’ pursuit is at an “advanced stage.”

This follows a similar report from Oscar Mendez, Celta Vigo correspondent for Relevo, who claims Liverpool see the 21-year-old as a player who can “lead this new stage at Anfield.”

Veiga is said to be “seduced” by Jurgen Klopp‘s commitment to youth, which could be seen with fellow Galician native Stefan Bajcetic last season.

Liverpool are claimed to have “taken the lead” ahead of Newcastle, Man United and Man City, which lines up with Wilson’s information that the Reds are “firm favourites.”

Celta Vigo ended their campaign with a 2-1 win over Barcelona on Sunday, with Veiga scoring both goals, and he was in tears on the pitch at full-time.

The result ensured the club avoided relegation to the Segunda Division, and now their No. 28 is expected to depart for the value of his €40 million release clause.

That fee converts to around £34.5 million, which would be a similar price tag to that quoted for Gladback midfielder Kone.

While Celta Vigo are desperate to keep Veiga, the presence of a release clause means a move away is likely this summer as he bids to fulfil his potential.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool’s interest is genuine, as it is yet to be reported by the Merseyside press – though it is often the case now that native journalists are first to transfer news.

If Veiga were to join, he would likely slot into the right side of Klopp’s midfield, with that role almost certain to be the next priority after bringing in the left-sided Mac Allister.