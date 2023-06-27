Nat Phillips could leave Liverpool on a permanent transfer this summer, with interest in the centre-back as the club seek an eight-figure fee.

For two years now, Phillips has seemed on the verge of a move away from Anfield every transfer window.

The defender has attracted interest from clubs in the Premier League, the Championship, Serie A and the Bundesliga, but various factors have kept him at Liverpool.

Whether that is injury to himself or others, Phillips’ experience over the past three seasons has been as an emergency option for Jurgen Klopp or out on loan.

This summer could bring a change as, at 26, the decision will likely be made to part ways with the club he has spent the last seven years.

According to The Athletic, new Championship side Leeds want to sign Phillips as part of their new setup.

It is explained that this is regardless of the club currently being without a manager or sporting director following the departures of Sam Allardyce and Victor Orta.

Leeds could, in fact, appoint Daniel Farke as their new head coach, with it pointed out that the German attempted to sign Phillips while at Norwich.

Liverpool are said to value their No. 47 at “up to £10 million,” which could still present an issue in negotiations.

The club have typically held out for around £15 million for Phillips, with an unnamed Premier League side seeing a £7 million turned down last January.

A host of other clubs have been credited with an interest in the past and it would not be out of the question for the likes of Southampton or Burnley to return with bids.

Galatasaray were even claimed to be front-runners to sign the centre-back earlier this year, while Benfica attempted to secure a loan deal last summer.

Ultimately, Phillips should be playing regular first-team football at this stage of his career, and a switch to Leeds could be beneficial.

It would allow him to remain in the north, where he has family roots, while operating at a high level, likely fighting for promotion to the Premier League.

It is unclear yet whether Leeds would be able to afford him, though.