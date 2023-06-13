Tuesday brought a big transfer hint from a defensive target and plenty more transfer rumours.

Van de Ven open to summer move

Micky van de Ven has admitted he would “like” to leave Wolfsburg this summer if the opportunity presented itself.

The defender has been the subject of links to the Reds in recent weeks, with Jurgen Klopp looking to add options to his backline ahead of next season.

Van de Ven discussed his future in an interview with ESPN in which insinuated he would be happy to remain at the club for another year but that his preference would be to move on.

The centre-back stated: “I am very good at Wolfsburg, so I don’t mind staying at Wolfsburg for another year. But if I get the chance to leave, I would like to.”

The Dutchman is expected to command a fee of around £34 million according to WAZ, with his contract not set to expire until 2027.

Ramsay loaned to Championship & Klopp’s brutal Dortmund encounter

Calvin Ramsay has agreed to join Preston North End on a season-long loan deal upon the completion of rehabilitation from his knee surgery

Naby Keita successfully completed his Werder Bremen medical despite scepticism within the club over his fitness

An ex-Dortmund physio has recounted to GOAL the time Klopp ruthlessly threatened to drop a reserve goalkeeper for receiving treatment while bleeding

Latest Liverpool FC news

Liverpool have been linked to a teenage forward dubbed “the Gambian Hurricane” but would likely have to loan him straight back out into Europe

The Tottenham supporter who mocked the Hillsborough disaster at Anfield has been handed a three-year stadium ban, a positive step in the right direction

Alisson has been awarded Liverpool’s Player of the Season in a poll on the club’s official website, the only possible winner!

Latest chat from elsewhere

Kylian Mbappe has insisted he did not ask to leave PSG and that a letter was leaked to “damage” his image (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are said to be “closing in” on a £100 million deal to bring Declan Rice to the Emirates (Guardian)

PSG reportedly held a “secret meeting” with Harry Kane’s representatives over a potential move to the Ligue 1 champions (Mirror)

Video of the day

If you watch anything this evening, make sure it is this inspirational video of Liverpool fan Johnny Ward talking about his historic mission having already climbed Mount Everest.