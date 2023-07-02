Seventeen senior players played for their country following the conclusion of the domestic season and two lifted a trophy.

There was no major tournament this summer in the men’s game but that did not mean all of Jurgen Klopp‘s players were to put their feet up for the entirety of the break.

Instead, the majority of the senior squad jetted off around the world with their respective nations to extend what was an already long and taxing season.

For Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, their international commitments only came to a close on the first day of pre-season

With pre-season underway and internationals now officially over, here are the key numbers from Liverpool’s internationals – plus the total minutes played by every Red across 2022/23.

Overall this summer

Combined games played: 31

Competition winners: Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott (U21 Euros: England)

Most minutes: Curtis Jones (448)

Minutes played (mins per game)

Curtis Jones – 448 (89.6)

Virgil van Dijk – 210 (105)

Cody Gakpo – 195 (97.5)

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 180 (90)

Andy Robertson – 180 (90)

Kostas Tsimikas – 180 (90)

Dominik Szoboszlai – 180 (90)

Ibrahima Konate – 174 (87)

Luis Diaz – 160 (80)

Harvey Elliott – 134 (26.8)

Jordan Henderson – 117 (58.5)

Mo Salah – 90 (90)

Conor Bradley – 77 (77)

Alexis Mac Allister – 59 (59)

Diogo Jota – 4 (2)

Alisson – 0 (0)

Caoimhin Kelleher – 0 (0)

Total minutes club and country in 2022/23

Conor Bradley – 4,800

Alisson – 4,760

Mo Salah – 4,729

Virgil van Dijk – 4,635

Cody Gakpo – 4,602

Dominik Szoboszlai – 4,401

Alexis Mac Allister – 4,092

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 3,988

Andy Robertson – 3,778

Fabinho – 3,655

Jordan Henderson – 3,037

Darwin Nunez – 2,758

Ibrahima Konate – 2,726

Harvey Elliott – 2,673

Joe Gomez – 2,125*

Thiago – 1,962*

Kostas Tsimikas – 1,756

Luis Diaz – 1,668

Curtis Jones – 1,617

Joel Matip – 1,605*

Diogo Jota – 1,502

Stefan Bajcetic – 931*

Caoimhin Kelleher – 630

Adrian – 90*

* No senior international minutes included