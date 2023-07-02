Seventeen senior players played for their country following the conclusion of the domestic season and two lifted a trophy.
There was no major tournament this summer in the men’s game but that did not mean all of Jurgen Klopp‘s players were to put their feet up for the entirety of the break.
Instead, the majority of the senior squad jetted off around the world with their respective nations to extend what was an already long and taxing season.
For Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, their international commitments only came to a close on the first day of pre-season
With pre-season underway and internationals now officially over, here are the key numbers from Liverpool’s internationals – plus the total minutes played by every Red across 2022/23.
Overall this summer
Combined games played: 31
Competition winners: Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott (U21 Euros: England)
Most minutes: Curtis Jones (448)
Minutes played (mins per game)
Curtis Jones – 448 (89.6)
Virgil van Dijk – 210 (105)
Cody Gakpo – 195 (97.5)
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 180 (90)
Andy Robertson – 180 (90)
Kostas Tsimikas – 180 (90)
Dominik Szoboszlai – 180 (90)
Ibrahima Konate – 174 (87)
Luis Diaz – 160 (80)
Harvey Elliott – 134 (26.8)
Jordan Henderson – 117 (58.5)
Mo Salah – 90 (90)
Conor Bradley – 77 (77)
Alexis Mac Allister – 59 (59)
Diogo Jota – 4 (2)
Alisson – 0 (0)
Caoimhin Kelleher – 0 (0)
Total minutes club and country in 2022/23
Conor Bradley – 4,800
Alisson – 4,760
Mo Salah – 4,729
Virgil van Dijk – 4,635
Cody Gakpo – 4,602
Dominik Szoboszlai – 4,401
Alexis Mac Allister – 4,092
Trent Alexander-Arnold – 3,988
Andy Robertson – 3,778
Fabinho – 3,655
Jordan Henderson – 3,037
Darwin Nunez – 2,758
Ibrahima Konate – 2,726
Harvey Elliott – 2,673
Joe Gomez – 2,125*
Thiago – 1,962*
Kostas Tsimikas – 1,756
Luis Diaz – 1,668
Curtis Jones – 1,617
Joel Matip – 1,605*
Diogo Jota – 1,502
Stefan Bajcetic – 931*
Caoimhin Kelleher – 630
Adrian – 90*
* No senior international minutes included
