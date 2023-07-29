★ PREMIUM
29 great photos from Liverpool training – with hint at starting XI vs. Leicester

We were given a hint as to Liverpool’s starting XI vs. Leicester, as the Reds held an open training session.

With a match against Leicester on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp‘s side prepared in Singapore’s humid conditions for the season ahead.

We were treated a rare full session as fans watched on inside the Singapore National Stadium.

With just three pre-season fixtures left until the real stuff starts, it is clear that tactical instructions have been drilled into the players.

Here are 29 of the best photos as Liverpool trained on Saturday:

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to supporters after a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The boss was on fine form for his press conference. He didn’t reveal who the new captain would be, though

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks with his players during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The back-to-front cap is clearly here to stay.

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We love this new lightweight training gear! The green fits well with the new away kit that Liverpool will be wearing vs. Leicester.

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai (R) and manager Jürgen Klopp during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Dominik Szoboszlai was back in training and should feature in the remaining friendlies.

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks with his players during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Here’s who is pictured in the group with Klopp:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Clark, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Nunez

That could well be the starting XI vs. Leicester.

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Curtis Jones during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Curtis Jones‘ work in the gym seems to be paying off.

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk waves to supporters after a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The new captain?

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Alexis Mac Allister during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp (R) speaks with Joël Matip during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Harvey Elliott during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The players were hard at work in temperatures over 30°C.

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah signs autographs for supporters after a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah signs autographs for supporters after a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Alisson Becker waves to supporters after a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

But there was still time for the fans.

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and manager Jürgen Klopp during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Darwin Núñez during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp speaks with his players during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool players during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and manager Jürgen Klopp during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold (L) and manager Jürgen Klopp during a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to supporters after a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

SINGAPORE - Saturday, July 29, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp waves to supporters after a training session ahead of the pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at the Singapore National Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Hopefully, they’re both this happy come the full-time whistle against Chelsea on August 13.

There are still two weeks until the Stamford Bridge clash, with Liverpool facing Bayern Munich and Darmstadt before then.

The latter will be played at Deepdale, home of Preston North End, and will be the last chance to see how the Reds are faring before the real action starts.

