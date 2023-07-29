We were given a hint as to Liverpool’s starting XI vs. Leicester, as the Reds held an open training session.

With a match against Leicester on Sunday, Jurgen Klopp‘s side prepared in Singapore’s humid conditions for the season ahead.

We were treated a rare full session as fans watched on inside the Singapore National Stadium.

With just three pre-season fixtures left until the real stuff starts, it is clear that tactical instructions have been drilled into the players.

Here are 29 of the best photos as Liverpool trained on Saturday:

The boss was on fine form for his press conference. He didn’t reveal who the new captain would be, though

The back-to-front cap is clearly here to stay.

We love this new lightweight training gear! The green fits well with the new away kit that Liverpool will be wearing vs. Leicester.

Dominik Szoboszlai was back in training and should feature in the remaining friendlies.

Here’s who is pictured in the group with Klopp:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Jones, Clark, Mac Allister; Salah, Jota, Nunez

That could well be the starting XI vs. Leicester.

Curtis Jones‘ work in the gym seems to be paying off.

The new captain?

The players were hard at work in temperatures over 30°C.

But there was still time for the fans.

Hopefully, they’re both this happy come the full-time whistle against Chelsea on August 13.

There are still two weeks until the Stamford Bridge clash, with Liverpool facing Bayern Munich and Darmstadt before then.

The latter will be played at Deepdale, home of Preston North End, and will be the last chance to see how the Reds are faring before the real action starts.