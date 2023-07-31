★ PREMIUM
31 photos of Jurgen Klopp’s best fist pumps – From teeth-baring to emotional

Whether in relief, euphoria or pure adrenaline, Jurgen Klopp‘s fist pumps have taken on many forms throughout his Anfield career.

If there’s one thing our manager is not lacking it is passion, he has it in abundance – and we have been fortunate to see it time and time again.

His celebrations on the pitch after a victory have been a regular sight in seasons gone by and he knows when to save it for the right moment, even if the Kop is begging for it.

You can read a lot into how he delivers his fist pumps and with plenty caught by the camera, why not take a look back at some of Klopp’s best with us!

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 30, 2017: Liverpool's manager J¸rgen Klopp celebrates after the 2-1 victory over Leicester City during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 14, 2018: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates his side's third goal during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

They are not always directly after a game, the manager has long loved a touchline celebration.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, December 13, 2015: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates the equaliser goal during the Premier League match against West Bromwich Albion at Anfield. (Pic by James Maloney/Propaganda)

As for the variations of fist pumps, we have seen the teeth-baring one…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 19, 2019: Liverpool's manager J¸rgen Klopp celebrates after the 4-3 victory over Crystal Palace during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - Sunday, October 24, 2021: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Manchester United FC and Liverpool FC at Old Trafford. Liverpool won 5-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp manager of Liverpool celebrates the win during the Premier League match at Anfield, Liverpool. (Darren Staples/Sportimage/PA Images)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, October 5, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates in front of the Spion Kop after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Leicester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

He has really got it down to an art at this point!

We usually see this at the end of a narrow or vital victory, of which there has been many. Liverpool love a flair for the dramatics after all…

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 10, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Manchester City FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp first pump celebrates (Mike Egerton/PA)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, August 31, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Newcastle United FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Then we have the cheeky smile, the variety of joyful fist pumps.

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, December 30, 2017: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates his side's late 2-1 victory over Burnley during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool and Leicester City at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, April 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates in front of the supporters after the FA Cup Semi-Final game between Manchester City FC and Liverpool FC at Wembley Stadium. Liverpool won 3-2. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 31, 2018: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the 2-1 victory during the FA Premier League match between Crystal Palace FC and Liverpool FC at Selhurst Park. (Pic by Dave Shopland/Propaganda)

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 17, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Southampton FC and Liverpool FC at St Mary's Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - Tuesday, May 10, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Aston Villa FC and Liverpool FC at Villa Park. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

VILLARREAL, SPAIN - Tuesday, May 3, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates as his side reach the Final beating Villarreal during the UEFA Champions League Semi-Final 2nd Leg game between Villarreal CF and Liverpool FC at the Estadio de la Cerámica. Liverpool won 3-2 (5-2 on aggregate).(Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

The emotional ones strike a different chord…

STOKE-ON-TRENT, ENGLAND - Wednesday, November 29, 2017: Liverpool's manager J¸rgen Klopp celebrates his side's 3-0 victory during the FA Premier League match between Stoke City and Liverpool at the Bet365 Stadium. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LEEDS, ENGLAND - Monday, April 17, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Leeds United FC and Liverpool FC at Elland Road. Liverpool won 6-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

NEWCASTLE-UPON-TYNE, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 18, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Newcastle United FC and Liverpool FC at St. James' Park. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 13, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp punches the air as he celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 242nd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 11, 2018: Liverpool's manager J¸rgen Klopp celebrates after beating SSC Napoli 1-0 and progressing to the knock-out phase during the UEFA Champions League Group C match between Liverpool FC and SSC Napoli at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And the ones where you can tell it means absolutely everything

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, January 16, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Brentford FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Jurgen Klopp celebration, fist pump, shouting, The Kop, Anfield (PA Media / Alamy)

LONDON, ENGLAND - Sunday, November 6, 2022: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates at the final whistle during the FA Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Liverpool FC at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

MUNICH, GERMANY - Wednesday, March 13, 2019: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates 3-1 victory over FC Bayern Munich after the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between FC Bayern München and Liverpool FC at the Allianz Arena. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, March 7, 2020: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp celebrates (Image: PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, February 13, 2023: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Everton FC, the 242nd Merseyside Derby, at Anfield. Liverpool won 2-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

And who could forget the trophy fist pumps – we may have eased up on the definition of a fist pump with these ones, but we couldn’t not include them!

2CKB4BF Soccer Football - Club World Cup - Final - Liverpool v Flamengo - Khalifa International Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 21, 2019 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates with the trophy after winning the Club World Cup REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach (REUTERS / Alamy Stock Photo)

TBGFF6 Manager of Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp celebrates with his players and the trophy - Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool, UEFA Champions League Final 2019, Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid - 1st June 2019. (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 22, 2020: Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp celebrates after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. The game was played behind closed doors due to the UK government’s social distancing laws during the Coronavirus COVID-19 Pandemic. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

We love a manager who shares in the emotion with the fans, who includes supporters and acknowledges their unwavering support.

Klopp gives it back tenfold and there’s no doubt there are many more occasions to come where the fist pumps come out and Liverpool fans share in the moment with the manager.

‘I’m so glad that Jurgen is a Red’

