6 things noticed from first day in Germany as Thiago sits out

Liverpool have touched down in Germany as they prepare for their opening pre-season fixture against Karlsruher on Wednesday evening.

A 32-man squad flew to Jurgen Klopp‘s homeland on Saturday ahead of the first of five scheduled friendlies to prepare for the upcoming campaign.

Just four weeks separate the Reds from the start of the Premier League season at Stamford Bridge and the manager is putting the players through their usual paces to get them ready for everything that will be thrown at them.

We’re taking a look at some of the key things spotted from the first of Liverpool’s training sessions as they begin the German leg of their 2023/24 preparations.

The bikes are back!

Setting off for our first session in Germany ? pic.twitter.com/lMoOeHtFGC — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 15, 2023

It wouldn’t be a pre-season tour without footage of the Reds cycling through a scenic site in Europe and the club didn’t disappoint with their opening day content.

It was all smiles as the players pedalled their way through the Black Forest on day one, with Darwin Nunez among those leading the way.

The bikes were the method of transport to the first full training session since arriving in Baden-Wurttemberg, where the hard work will no doubt begin for the squad.

Thiago watches on

Thiago has been involved from the beginning of Liverpool’s pre-season activities, but he is still yet to fully join the side in training.

The midfielder is nearing the end of his rehabilitation from hip surgery, but fans will have to wait slightly longer to see him out on the pitch with a ball at his feet.

Liverpool were without the Spaniard for the final weeks of the season and he has been linked with a move away this summer, but he will hoping to get back into the thick of the action sooner rather than later.

Skipper in the background

Understandable given the circumstances, Jordan Henderson has been kept well away from the cameras amid uncertainty over his future.

The captain has agreed terms with Steven Gerrard’s Al-Ettifaq, but unlike Fabinho who is also Middle East-bound, Henderson has made the trip to Germany despite the recent stories.

Whether the 33-year-old sees out the squad’s stay in camp remains to be seen, with the Saudi side’s chances of stumping up a sufficient transfer fee looking slim.

Mac Allister’s impressive footwork

Liverpool’s first signing of the summer was showing no signs of summer rustiness as the Reds carried out some quickfire ball work at their training base.

Alexis Mac Allister looked composed and showed no signs of giving the ball away as he passed the ball among his new teammates and glided beyond others.

The World Cup winner will be looking to slot straight into the Reds’ midfield from week one of the season, particularly with the futures of a number of the old guard still so uncertain.

The boss in good spirits

As always, the manager’s infectious mood has emanated throughout the pre-season footage as he gets his team ready for what is to come.

He could be forgiven for looking like a man with the weight of the world on his shoulders given the bombshells that have been dropped around him in recent days, but there is no evidence of any stress as far as Klopp is concerned.

The key priority, as always at this time of year, will be to maximise the benefits of the coming weeks and that will no doubt continue to be the focus right up until the start of the campaign.

The yoga Reds!

The team take in their new surroundings ??? pic.twitter.com/ThtDYE62QV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 15, 2023

The players have got no excuse to not be nimble in the coming days, with the manager and his staff putting them through their paces with a series of yoga exercises.

There were laughs and smiles mixed in with plenty of professionalism as the Reds carried out their stretches in what looked to be a fairly toasty climate in Germany.

Klopp dished out the encouragement from the sidelines with his cap worn backwards. It’s just nice to have them back, isn’t it?