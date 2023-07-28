As Liverpool jetted out to Singapore, there was plenty of downtime on the plane and the players had some surprising ways to fill the flight.

After two days back on Merseyside following their stint in Germany, the Liverpool squad were quickly whisked away again on a 13-hour flight to the Far East, where they will play Leicester and Bayern Munich in Singapore.

Thanks to a video shared on Liverpool’s official social media, we caught a glimpse of how they passed the time onboard.

There was plenty of television being watched, with Andy Robertson finishing The Recruit, Virgil van Dijk rewatching Prison Break and Alexis Mac Allister confessing he was a fan of The Lincoln Lawyer.

Others opted for reading and Adrian‘s choice of literature was particularly interesting, perhaps giving a clue as to his post-football career moves.

Showing his Spanish language two books to the camera, the Andalucian goalkeeper explained he was reading about investing and personal growth.

Cody Gakpo and Alisson also got deep into their books, while Diogo Jota‘s flight was less productive.

He chose to play Candy Crush on his tablet – at least this mind-numbing game should clear his head ready for Jurgen Klopp‘s pre-season tactical instructions!

Our personal favourite choice of in-flight entertainment came from Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, who were keeping each other amused.

Jones said his “entertainment for the whole flight will be Harvey.”

Elliott quickly retorted that he was “trying to be the entertainer.”

It is clear he couldn’t keep this up for the entire journey, though, as his Instagram story revealed he was taking charge of Slough Town on Football Manager.

The photo showed that he was still in the sixth tier, so the flight should have given him some time to improve on that!

After landing, the team were greeted by hoards of Liverpool supporters, a theme that will continue throughout their time in Singapore.