★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Diaz Saudi ‘offer’, Doucoure interest & Lavia competition – Latest LFC News

Your daily dose of Liverpool news on Tuesday includes an audacious approach for one of our forwards and a link to yet another midfielder.

 

Diaz ‘offer’ from Saudi Arabia

If you thought the approaches for Liverpool players from the Middle East would stop at Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the latest reports suggest you could be mistaken.

Record have reported that Luis Diaz is the latest player to become the subject of interest from the evergrowing Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal said to be targeting the Colombian.

The forward only joined the Reds from Porto 18 months ago for just shy of £50 million, but Al-Hilal seem to have somehow got the idea that they can prize him away from Anfield for around £43 million.

Diaz was one of the shining lights in the early stages of Liverpool’s 2022/23 campaign before injury hampered the remainder, but Al-Hilal’s speculative valuation is likely to only be enough for one of his limbs.

 

3 things today: “Massive investment” needed & youngsters set for moves

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, November 26, 2016: Liverpool's owner John W. Henry and his wife Linda Pizzuti before the FA Premier League match against Sunderland at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • FSG partner Sam Kennedy has admitted that the club needs “massive investment” amid slow-moving progress on a minority sale
  • Anderson Arroyo has signed his seventh loan deal in less than six years after returning to Spain to join FC Andorra on a temporary basis

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

Southampton's Romeo Lavia celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at St Mary's Stadium, Southampton. Picture date: Tuesday August 30, 2022 (Steven Paston/PA)

  • DH have declared that Arsenal remain in the race for Liverpool target Romeo Lavia, no cost of living crisis at the Emirates by the looks of it!

 

Premier League latest

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (R) and Ajax's goalkeeper André Onana after the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0 and qualified for the Round of 16. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man United have agreed a deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £47.2 million, poor old David de Gea! (Sky Sports)

  • Chelsea‘s Wesley Fofana has undergone ACL surgery, time for us to scrap all of those Levi Colwill songs for now! (BBC)

  • Harry Kane has ruled out a move to PSG, but joining Bayern Munich still appears to be very much on the table (Telegraph)

 

Video of the day

Check out Liverpool’s Germany training base in the below clip, you can see why they chose it!

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks