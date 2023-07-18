Your daily dose of Liverpool news on Tuesday includes an audacious approach for one of our forwards and a link to yet another midfielder.

Diaz ‘offer’ from Saudi Arabia

If you thought the approaches for Liverpool players from the Middle East would stop at Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, the latest reports suggest you could be mistaken.

Record have reported that Luis Diaz is the latest player to become the subject of interest from the evergrowing Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal said to be targeting the Colombian.

The forward only joined the Reds from Porto 18 months ago for just shy of £50 million, but Al-Hilal seem to have somehow got the idea that they can prize him away from Anfield for around £43 million.

Diaz was one of the shining lights in the early stages of Liverpool’s 2022/23 campaign before injury hampered the remainder, but Al-Hilal’s speculative valuation is likely to only be enough for one of his limbs.

3 things today: “Massive investment” needed & youngsters set for moves

FSG partner Sam Kennedy has admitted that the club needs “massive investment” amid slow-moving progress on a minority sale

Anderson Arroyo has signed his seventh loan deal in less than six years after returning to Spain to join FC Andorra on a temporary basis

Mateusz Musialowski looks set for a move back to Poland, with at least four clubs said to be interested in the 19-year-old forward

Latest Liverpool FC news

Cheick Doucoure has emerged as the latest defensive midfield option as the Reds look to find a solution for the imminent exit of Fabinho

Calvin Ramsay has revealed he is close to a full fitness return after being unveiled as a loan signing for Preston North End

DH have declared that Arsenal remain in the race for Liverpool target Romeo Lavia, no cost of living crisis at the Emirates by the looks of it!

Premier League latest

Man United have agreed a deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan for £47.2 million, poor old David de Gea! (Sky Sports)

Chelsea‘s Wesley Fofana has undergone ACL surgery, time for us to scrap all of those Levi Colwill songs for now! (BBC)

Harry Kane has ruled out a move to PSG, but joining Bayern Munich still appears to be very much on the table (Telegraph)

Video of the day

Check out Liverpool’s Germany training base in the below clip, you can see why they chose it!