Calvin Ramsay is desperate to get back onto the pitch with Preston following his nightmare injury setback last season.

Liverpool confirmed last month that Ramsay was to make a season-long loan move to Deepdale for the start of 2023/24.

The full-back has registered just two senior appearances since joining from Aberdeen last summer, having been signed to act as cover for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Speaking on his temporary switch, Ramsay expressed his delight in getting the opportunity to showcase what he can do in the Championship, insisting that the move is a really good one for his development.

“It feels really good; it’s a good club. I went to the game on Saturday and met all the boys and they all seem like good lads. I just can’t wait to get started,” Ramsay told Preston’s official website.

“To be fair it [the deal] all went quite quickly. I was on holiday and I got a call from my agent and within a few days really I basically signed a contract.

“I was wanting to get out on loan and play games, which for my development was the main thing to try and get as many games as I can.”

The 19-year-old made his Anfield debut as a substitute at home to Napoli in the Champions League in November, before getting a full 90-minute run-out against Derby in the League Cup.

Ramsay suffered a major setback in February when he was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

He has discussed his recovery and revealed he is close to a full return, insisting that he “can’t wait” to get back to action.

“I’m very close,” he said. “I think I’m almost there. Maybe a week, maybe two, maybe less,” he continued

“I don’t know, but I don’t think it’ll be more than two weeks before I’m back out there so I can’t wait.”

Conor Bradley has returned from his own loan spell away at Bolton, in which he helped the League One side capture the Papa John’s Trophy at Wembley.

It is likely Bradley will fill the role previously occupied by Ramsay as he attempts to catch Jurgen Klopp’s eye and secure more minutes for the first team.