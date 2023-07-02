★ PREMIUM
Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai celebrates (Credit: Robert Michael/dpa - Contributor: dpa picture alliance / Alamy Stock Photo)
Dominik Szoboszlai teaches Liverpool fans how to say his name!

Following his £60 million arrival from RB Leipzig, Dominik Szoboszlai has given supporters a lesson in the pronunciation of his surname.

The Hungarian became Liverpool’s second signing of the summer after following in the footsteps of club icon Steven Gerrard in being unveiled as the new No. 8.

His arrival has got plenty of fans excited about the prospect of seeing him at Anfield next season, but it is fair to say his name has given a fair few of us a challenge when it comes to pronunciation!

After his move was confirmed, the midfielder himself was on hand to give fans some tips when it comes to saying, or singing, his name next season.

Some supporters have already attempted to shorten Szoboszlai in an attempt to make it easier to say the name out loud.

The 22-year-old was asked whether he is happy to be affectionately called “Szobo” by those who are unable to vocalize the full surname correctly.

Szoboszlai told LFCTV: “Yes [I am happy]. This doesn’t matter for me. Every coach called me different, some players called me Dom, some players called me Szobo. So if you guys like, call me what you want. I’m going to take it!”

It is not the first time that fans have had trouble correctly pronouncing the name of a new signing, but these things typically get easier as time goes on, particularly if things are going well!

2R03B5T Freiburg Im Breisgau, Germany. 06th May, 2023. Soccer: Bundesliga, SC Freiburg - RB Leipzig, Matchday 31, Europa-Park Stadion. Leipzig's Dominik Szoboszlai cheers after the game. Credit: Tom Weller/dpa - IMPORTANT NOTE: In accordance with the requirements of the DFL Deutsche FuBball Liga and the DFB Deutscher FuBball-Bund, it is prohibited to use or have used photographs taken in the stadium and/or of the match in the form of sequence pictures and/or video-like photo series./dpa/Alamy Live News

Kostas Tsimikas was another tricky name for supporters to grasp when he first arrived at the club in 2020, but the Greek Scouser quickly became part of the furniture at Anfield and was welcomed in by everybody at Liverpool.

Szoboszlai joins the Reds with a big reputation having scored 10 times and provided 13 assists for RB Leipzig in all competitions last season.

Should he replicate those numbers in the Premier League in 2023/24, his name will unquestionably be fluently chanted from the Kop in no time at all!

