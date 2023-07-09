England’s success in the U21 Euros saw Liverpool eyes drawn towards Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, but it also led to talk about target Levi Colwill.

The Reds’ priority this summer has been to address the glaring midfield needs but talks of a new defender remain after two early signings.

Micky van de Ven and Goncalo Inacio are among those linked, as too Chelsea‘s Colwill who was part of the Young Lions’ triumph alongside Jones and Elliott.

The 20-year-old centre-back impressed during his loan spell at Brighton last season and the Reds have been keeping a watchful eye on his situation at Stamford Bridge ahead of scheduled talks.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has said: “I need to get a feel for him [Colwill]. I need to hear what he has in his mind. What he expects. And then, of course, for him to listen to what I expect from him.”

Any transfer would demand a hefty fee and prove challenging to get over the line, but Colwill has shown he has a high ceiling and talent to be one for the present and future.

While he conceded a penalty at the death in the U21 Euros final, which was saved, there was plenty to like from the centre-back’s showing and it got fans talking and offering contrasting views on what price would be right.

With Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger, signing a left-sided centre-back with a high ceiling, like Colwill, would be in Liverpool’s best interests.

Signing this particular player, however, comes with plenty of hurdles as Chelsea will not want to let him leave to a rival and if he pushed for an exit, it would need the club to dig deep into their pockets.

For the right player, though, Liverpool have shown they are willing to do just that.