Fans relish “fearless” Doak as Klopp hails Scotland’s “present and future”

Pre-season is always a time for fans to get excited about players coming in or those on the periphery and Ben Doak‘s impressive start to camp is no exception.

The 17-year-old put five senior appearances under his belt for the Reds last season and looked every inch a Liverpool player despite getting his opportunities at such a tender age.

Doak has travelled with the squad for the Germany leg of pre-season, where the Reds will meet Karlsruher and Greuther Furth before jetting off to Singapore next week.

Flashes of brilliance from the youngster in the first few days of the trip have given supporters plenty of encouragement that we could have a diamond on our hands, with his skill not going unnoticed online.

Here’s what fans are saying about the positive early signs from Doak in training with the first team.

“The present and future of Scotland”

Klopp was absolutely loving Ben Doak in the recent inside training video! Don't blame him he looked absolutely electric ????????? — – (@JoshLFC1909) July 17, 2023

Doak has so much potentialpic.twitter.com/AspnkaXZ3m — Vision ?? (@Lfc__vision) July 17, 2023

Klopp putting his trust in Doak, we are about the witness a breakout season ? pic.twitter.com/IK4EuWquvo — ????? (@nasirofLFC) July 16, 2023

“Present and the Future of Scotland. I can believe it.” — Jurgen Kloop Seems Kloop is enjoying by seeing Doak pic.twitter.com/vvltJpE4QT — SM_10 (@mirzoanvar5) July 17, 2023

Robertson crosses for Doak before: “Present and the future of Scotland” pic.twitter.com/TEEzwbnHax — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) July 17, 2023

Main take from this – Ben Doak looking class. https://t.co/2ORzeA9uTf — Jack Sear (@JackSear) July 17, 2023

An exciting prospect

The only thing I’m unsure about with Ben Doak… Will it be four or five balon d’ors he wins ? Kid will be a superstar#LFC #LFCpreSeason #Doak #Klopp pic.twitter.com/VsmY17AujO — Dave Davis (@DaveD0106) July 17, 2023

Watching all the training vids , I can’t see Ben Doak being out of this team for much longer . He’s a fuckin animal that kid , fearless . Klopp gonna be playing him more then what people think — Andy (@Andyc1178) July 17, 2023

Ben Doak is so explosive man. We got a special player on our hands. — Akash ? (@APLFC_) July 17, 2023

Ben doak looking unreal in training I’m disgustingly locked in https://t.co/kYxRtwKHmy — Jack? (@jackcostello) July 17, 2023

Ben Doak looks unmarkable in those training videos — Ntobeko Nkomo (@sir_nto) July 17, 2023

I hope Klopp gives Ben Doak good minutes during pre-season, he’s an animal — ??? ? (@Darwiniesta) July 17, 2023

Role next season?

Could Ben Doak take Bobbys minutes this season? Obviously a different player but with Gakpo and Nunez we are covered down the middle — Gaz Roche (@GazLFC) July 17, 2023

We should loan doak out for the season to Luton or Sheffield United, let him get game time and he’ll be class — TrentMagic66 (@TrentMagic66) July 17, 2023

Me after seeing that 6 sec clip of Ben Doak pic.twitter.com/9PpLSfCoiE — iamlfc3 (@iamlfc3) July 17, 2023

If we let Doak go on loan next szn, it'll be a huge mistake. He's ready for first team, Klopp has to include him in the squad more often. https://t.co/avVKj62xdn — Saul Goodman (@saulgoodmanlfc) July 16, 2023

Ben Doak shouldn’t be going on loan this summer. https://t.co/bhf6a5KraW — José (@Joseph_Ellis9) July 17, 2023

The extent of Doak’s role within the squad next season remains to be seen, but fans have already have plenty of content to become optimistic about as we wait for the Reds to make a full return.

The teenager can operate on the right of a front three, something which only Mohamed Salah can do comfortably of Liverpool’s current senior options up front, which will stand him in good stead for minutes when the manager feels he is ready.

Let’s hope we get to see plenty of him in the upcoming friendlies!