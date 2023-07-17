★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, October 4, 2022: Liverpool's Ben Doak during the UEFA Youth League Group A Matchday 3 game between Liverpool FC Under-19's and Glasgow Rangers FC Under-19's at the Liverpool Academy. (Pic by Jessica Hornby/Propaganda)
Fans relish “fearless” Doak as Klopp hails Scotland’s “present and future”

Pre-season is always a time for fans to get excited about players coming in or those on the periphery and Ben Doak‘s impressive start to camp is no exception.

The 17-year-old put five senior appearances under his belt for the Reds last season and looked every inch a Liverpool player despite getting his opportunities at such a tender age.

Doak has travelled with the squad for the Germany leg of pre-season, where the Reds will meet Karlsruher and Greuther Furth before jetting off to Singapore next week.

Flashes of brilliance from the youngster in the first few days of the trip have given supporters plenty of encouragement that we could have a diamond on our hands, with his skill not going unnoticed online.

Here’s what fans are saying about the positive early signs from Doak in training with the first team.

 

“The present and future of Scotland”

 

An exciting prospect

 

Role next season?

The extent of Doak’s role within the squad next season remains to be seen, but fans have already have plenty of content to become optimistic about as we wait for the Reds to make a full return.

The teenager can operate on the right of a front three, something which only Mohamed Salah can do comfortably of Liverpool’s current senior options up front, which will stand him in good stead for minutes when the manager feels he is ready.

Let’s hope we get to see plenty of him in the upcoming friendlies!

