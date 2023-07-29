A 27-man squad trained in Singapore as Liverpool prepared to face Leicester in a pre-season friendly, with Dominik Szoboszlai back fit.

Jurgen Klopp joked before the session began that he might need a microphone to be heard over the crowd.

That wasn’t quite the case, but there were still plenty of fans in attendance at the Singapore National Stadium to watch open training.

The big news from the day was that Szoboszlai is back in action and ready for the Leicester match.

In his press conference beforehand, Klopp said: “We have really a lot of intense sessions and it was in one moment where he just rolled his ankle a little bit.

“We all know everything can happen there, but nothing really happened apart from he needed a few days’ rest, proper treatment.”

Szoboszlai’s fellow new arrival Alexis Mac Allister was also part of the squad along with youngsters such as Ben Doak, Bobby Clark and Melkamu Frauendorf.

Though it was an open session, there was no messing about in the 30-degree heat.

In fact, it will have felt even hotter due to high humidity.

There were tactical instructions and clear routines set up and the players made sure to stay hydrated with cooling breaks throughout.

Klopp and his staff split the squad into defence vs. attack as they ran through drills, before departing to an ovation from the Singapore crowd.

In their previous two friendlies so far this pre-season, Liverpool have seen two different XIs fielded in each half – but the manager has already confirmed that will no longer be the case.

His strongest possible side is expected to start against Leicester, with at least 60 minutes on the pitch for each of those players.

Liverpool squad pictured in training on Saturday

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Kelleher, Adrian, Mrozek

Defenders: Van Dijk, Konate, Gomez, Matip, Alexander-Arnold, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon, Quansah

Midfielders: Jones, Elliott, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Gakpo, Diaz, Jota, Nunez, Doak, Frauendorf, Koumas