★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

“High chance” of Lavia, Anfield Road delay & Henderson trains with Al-Ettifaq – Latest LFC News

There’s no such thing as a quiet day when it comes to Liverpool news, but Wednesday was a particularly lively one on a number of fronts.

 

“High chance” of Lavia signing

Liverpool look to have made big strides in their pursuit of Romeo Lavia, with the club said to be lining up a second bid while reports indicate there is an “increasing likelihood” of a deal being struck.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has written that “negotiations are ongoing” and that there is growing optimism in the Reds’ camp that the signing will be completed this summer.

Southampton rejected a £37 million bid for Lavia earlier this week as they continued to stand firm in their attempts to see their £50 million valuation matched, but the latest stories suggest that a compromise between the clubs could be around the corner.

The teenager has been heavily linked to Anfield throughout the summer as Jurgen Klopp conducts a rebuild of his midfield options, but there had been little mention of the pursuit in the press in recent weeks.

Jordan Henderson is set to confirm his move to Saudi Arabia imminently and Fabinho looks likely to follow him to the Middle East, leaving the Reds short of experience in the middle of the park.

At 19, Lavia represents something of a gamble given the departures of senior midfielders this summer and fans have had their say on the impact he can make should the deal be completed.

 

3 things today: Anfield Road delay & Henderson trains with Al-Ettifaq

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, July 12, 2023: An aerial view of Anfield, the home stadium of Liverpool Football Club, showing the relaying of the pitch following the removal of cranes for the ongoing construction of the new Anfield Road expansion. The redevelopment of the stand will see 7,000 more seats added taking Anfield's overall capacity to more than 61,000. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • The full opening of the Anfield Road End has been delayed, with a number of Liverpool’s opening home fixtures for next season set to be played with a reduced capacity
  • The long-drawn-out Jordan Henderson saga is rumbling on painfully as the midfielder is seen training with his new teammates at Al-Ettifaq
  • Liverpool have reportedly had a £7 million bid for LASK winger Keito Nakamura rejected according Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna

 

Latest Liverpool FC news

2GH9K8F Image #: 40485016 Oct. 25, 2015 - Liverpool, United Kingdom - Liverpool owner John W Henry with his wife Linda Pizzuti.- Barclays Premier League - Liverpool vs Southampton - Anfield Stadium - Liverpool - England - 25th October 2015.

  • An American billionaire has hinted that he remains interested in investing in a Premier League team as FSG’s long wait for a minority sale goes on

  • Liverpool have cancelled an U21s friendly away at Colwyn Bay on Saturday due to the number of players on first-team duty and others representing the U18s at SuperCupNI

  • Liverpool have allowed Max Woltman the chance to earn himself a move this summer as he embarks on a trial in League One.

 

Video of the day

With the news that the Anfield Road End will not be ready for the start of the season, here’s David Lynch to talk us through the latest.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks