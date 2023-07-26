There’s no such thing as a quiet day when it comes to Liverpool news, but Wednesday was a particularly lively one on a number of fronts.

“High chance” of Lavia signing

Liverpool look to have made big strides in their pursuit of Romeo Lavia, with the club said to be lining up a second bid while reports indicate there is an “increasing likelihood” of a deal being struck.

The Athletic‘s David Ornstein has written that “negotiations are ongoing” and that there is growing optimism in the Reds’ camp that the signing will be completed this summer.

Southampton rejected a £37 million bid for Lavia earlier this week as they continued to stand firm in their attempts to see their £50 million valuation matched, but the latest stories suggest that a compromise between the clubs could be around the corner.

The teenager has been heavily linked to Anfield throughout the summer as Jurgen Klopp conducts a rebuild of his midfield options, but there had been little mention of the pursuit in the press in recent weeks.

Jordan Henderson is set to confirm his move to Saudi Arabia imminently and Fabinho looks likely to follow him to the Middle East, leaving the Reds short of experience in the middle of the park.

At 19, Lavia represents something of a gamble given the departures of senior midfielders this summer and fans have had their say on the impact he can make should the deal be completed.

3 things today: Anfield Road delay & Henderson trains with Al-Ettifaq

The full opening of the Anfield Road End has been delayed, with a number of Liverpool’s opening home fixtures for next season set to be played with a reduced capacity

The long-drawn-out Jordan Henderson saga is rumbling on painfully as the midfielder is seen training with his new teammates at Al-Ettifaq

Liverpool have reportedly had a £7 million bid for LASK winger Keito Nakamura rejected according Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna

Latest Liverpool FC news

An American billionaire has hinted that he remains interested in investing in a Premier League team as FSG’s long wait for a minority sale goes on

Liverpool have cancelled an U21s friendly away at Colwyn Bay on Saturday due to the number of players on first-team duty and others representing the U18s at SuperCupNI

Liverpool have allowed Max Woltman the chance to earn himself a move this summer as he embarks on a trial in League One.

Video of the day

With the news that the Anfield Road End will not be ready for the start of the season, here’s David Lynch to talk us through the latest.