Liverpool have allowed academy striker Max Woltman the opportunity to earn a move elsewhere this summer, with a trial underway in League One.

Though he remains under contract at Liverpool, having signed new terms last summer, Woltman has been permitted a move away.

As he prepares to turn 20 next month, and with little chance of a senior breakthrough at present, the versatile attacker has headed out on trial.

In a bid to secure a transfer, Woltman has been in regular training with Oxford United in recent days, and featured in two pre-season friendlies last week.

The 19-year-old came off the bench in a 1-0 win over Swansea on Friday, before starting and playing the full 90 minutes as a young side lost 4-1 to Bristol City the following day.

? #LFC youngster Max Woltman currently on trial at Oxford United. Off the bench vs. Swansea on Friday then 90 mins vs. Bristol City on Saturday. Still under contract for at least another year but given the opportunity to earn move to League One club. pic.twitter.com/4PdqVXYiNi — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 23, 2023

It remains to be seen whether Woltman will have shown enough to convince the U’s hierarchy to push ahead with a deal, but the situation shows where he stands at Liverpool.

The club are likely to be open to keeping the youngster, who has been on their books since he was seven, but are also mindful of his prospects in the first team.

Jurgen Klopp handed Woltman two outings during the 2021/22 campaign, including a dream debut off the bench against AC Milan in the Champions League.

But since then he has remained part of the academy setup, while he also saw a frustrating loan spell with Doncaster Rovers cut short last season.

Good opportunity for Woltman, 19, who has played twice for Liverpool’s first team but struggled on loan at Doncaster last time out. Breakthrough at #LFC almost impossible but Oxford United would be a nice move for versatile attacker. pic.twitter.com/lANsaWtB2s — Jack Lusby (@LusbyJack) July 23, 2023

Liverpool have often given those in Woltman’s position the opportunity to trial elsewhere, as was the case when Elijah Dixon-Bonner spent time with Portsmouth two years ago.

However, as Dixon-Bonner’s trial showed, there is no guarantee a move will develop – the midfielder spent another year at Anfield, featuring twice at senior level, before departing on a free transfer in 2022.

In Woltman’s absence, Paul Glatzel is among those to have been given regular game time with the U21s during pre-season.

The 22-year-old featured again on Tuesday as Barry Lewtas‘ side beat Blackpool 2-1 at the AXA Training Centre, midfielder Luca Stephenson scoring both goals in a 60-minute friendly.