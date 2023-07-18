Alexis Mac Allister has already found his way into Jurgen Klopp’s good books during the team’s Germany training camp.

The World Cup winner became Liverpool’s first signing of the summer less than two weeks after the 2022/23 season came to an end, joining from Brighton for a cut-price £35 million.

Mac Allister joined up with his new colleagues on July 11 before the squad set off to Germany for the first leg of the Reds’ 2023/24 preparations.

The Argentine’s quality has already caught the attention of the manager, with Klopp lauding his defensive actions during a training drill at Liverpool’s current base.

“I love it, Mac Allister. Outstanding!” were the words said with gusto by the manager, who raised both arms in the air as the 24-year-old stopped an attack.

The manager also watched on as his No. 10 calmly swept the ball into the corner of the net, earning a “Wow, Macca,” from Klopp on the sidelines.

The 24-year-old looks to be making a great first impression in his opening few weeks at his new club, with fans already spotting some early flashes of brilliance in training.

Mac Allister combined with fellow newcomer Dominik Szoboszlai to net an impressive goal during a training drill earlier in the Baden-Wurttemberg leg of pre-season, a move which also got the warm approval of the boss.

With Liverpool’s midfield in the middle of major surgery, Mac Allister is likely to get the nod from the beginning of the new campaign.

Fabinho looks set for the exit door amid negotiations over a £40 million move to the Saudi Pro League, with captain Jordan Henderson also having agreed terms to join Steven Gerrard at Al-Ettifaq in the Middle East.

The Reds lost Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita and James Milner for free at the beginning of the summer, meaning that plenty of work still needs to be done to revitalise the middle of the park.

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai’s arrivals have formed the beginning of that process, but more work will need to be carried out if the Reds are to compete all all fronts next season.