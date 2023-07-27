★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, January 21, 2023: Liverpool's captain Jordan Henderson before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  Fan Reactions  

Jordan Henderson a “legend” but departure “handled so badly”

Jordan Henderson has ended an illustrious 12-year spell at Liverpool and it has left fans conflicted by the turbulent nature of his departure.

The Champions League and Premier League-winning captain sent a video message to supporters confirming his exit to end a long-drawn-out saga regarding his future.

Henderson leaves the club as one of the most decorated captains in the club’s history and will unfortunately not get the chance to say a final goodbye to Anfield in the same way that James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all able to do at the end of the season.

Such a legendary figure going in such acrimonious circumstances has made it difficult for fans to process their emotions, with lots agreeing that his incredible career should be acknowledged and many others arguing that the way it has been handled has tarnished his legacy.

The midfielder has been a high-profile ally for the LGBTQ+ community during his time on Merseyside, but his decision to move to a country where it is illegal to openly be part of those groups has made it difficult for many to accept the nature of his exit.

Let’s assess the mood of the fanbase as they react to one of Liverpool’s most significant and controversial sales in recent years.

 

There were no shortage of tributes to a Liverpool legend…

 

Others were more conflicted in how best to sum it up…

 

Ultimately, it was hard to disguise the disappointment in the way it ended…

It is fair to say that Henderson’s departure and the way it played out has caught many supporters off guard this summer.

While this ought to be a time when the player and captain is warmly lauded for his exceptional contribution to the club as he bids farewell, the reality is that it hasn’t ended how anybody would have hoped.

There is no right or wrong answer in terms of how to feel in this particular situation, but it is clear that there are mixed feelings throughout the fanbase as we continue to digest the news.

