Jordan Henderson NOT in talks over Steven Gerrard reunion at Al Ettifaq

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is NOT in talks to join Steven Gerrard at Saudi side Al Ettifaq this summer.

The Reds skipper has been repeatedly linked with a move to Saudi Arabia since his former Anfield teammate accepted a management role in the Pro League earlier this month.

However, This Is Anfield understands that Ettifaq are not in contact with either Liverpool or the player’s camp over a potential move.

Indeed, sources close to the Saudi club have dismissed the widespread links with a swoop for Henderson as speculation.

Even if it is not for a reunion with Gerrard, the chances of the 33-year-old making any move to Saudi Arabia this summer currently appear slim.

Liverpool have yet to receive any enquiries over their captain, who would likely be reluctant to leave the Premier League regardless.

A switch to the Saudi Pro League would most probably harm Henderson’s chances of making the England squad for next summer’s European Championship.

And that would be a difficult blow to take given that the Three Lions will be among the favourites to taste glory in Germany after their recent strong showings at major tournaments under Gareth Southgate.

As such, Gerrard’s attempts to build a competitive squad at Ettifaq will have to continue without Henderson, though he may still lean on his Liverpool connections as he looks to make further additions.

Former Reds striker Divock Origi has recently been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, while Thiago Alcantara is one current star who may be tempted by a move away from Anfield.

Henderson made 43 appearances for Liverpool last season, starting 29 in all competitions. But faces increased competition for a place in Jurgen Klopp‘s side following the arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer.