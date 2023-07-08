★ PREMIUM
Jordan Henderson’s ‘Rocky’ photos get fans talking

Jordan Henderson has rivalled Mohamed Salah when it comes to shirtless pictures as he showed off his summer work on social media, and his efforts were not lost on supporters.

The Liverpool captain and his role for the upcoming season has been readily debated amid two summer signings and talk of another addition.

The 33-year-old struggled for consistency last season and with fresh legs needed in midfield, many are expecting Henderson to assume the role left vacant by James Milner.

But if the skipper’s preparations ahead of pre-season are anything to go by, he has another plan in mind as he showed off his impressive physique during his training in Portugal.

James Milner was quick to comment “Go on Rocky” and he was not the only one to make the comparison as Henderson donned boxing gloves and put in the work!

He could make quite the Rocky motivational video, couldn’t he? You can hear ‘Eye of the Tiger’ already.

Liverpool’s No. 14 is due back for pre-season on Tuesday with the rest of Jurgen Klopp‘s internationals, and from these images, he looks like he will hit the ground running from day one.

He will always have his doubters, irrespective of what he does, but Henderson is starting as he means to go on in what is an important summer to get right for Liverpool.

After the woes of last season, a strong start to 2023/24 is a must and there are a total of 36 days from the start of pre-season (July 8) until the opening day at Chelsea (August 13) to prepare.

The captain is rightly leading the way.

