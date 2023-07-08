Jordan Henderson’s ‘Rocky’ photos get fans talking

Jordan Henderson has rivalled Mohamed Salah when it comes to shirtless pictures as he showed off his summer work on social media, and his efforts were not lost on supporters.

The Liverpool captain and his role for the upcoming season has been readily debated amid two summer signings and talk of another addition.

The 33-year-old struggled for consistency last season and with fresh legs needed in midfield, many are expecting Henderson to assume the role left vacant by James Milner.

But if the skipper’s preparations ahead of pre-season are anything to go by, he has another plan in mind as he showed off his impressive physique during his training in Portugal.

James Milner was quick to comment “Go on Rocky” and he was not the only one to make the comparison as Henderson donned boxing gloves and put in the work!

He could make quite the Rocky motivational video, couldn’t he? You can hear ‘Eye of the Tiger’ already.

Jordan Henderson is putting in WORK during the off-season ?? pic.twitter.com/169Kh9BeEG — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 7, 2023

Jordan Henderson has made a career of proving people wrong and fighting against the odds. Don't count the skipper out yet.@JHenderson is not done yet pic.twitter.com/38Rzk9hl2u — Anything Liverpool (@AnythingLFC_) July 5, 2023

Someone’s got a point to prove and I fucking love it! Our Captain ?? https://t.co/hdqx5I5ic5 — Scouse Republic (@ScouseRepublic) July 6, 2023

Henderson saw Liverpools new midfield signings and decided to do an off season Rocky/Creed training camp ? dude is shredded — Rum Ninja (@DrunkenMaster_D) July 6, 2023

Jordan Henderson’s Instagram is like Ivan Drago’s training montage from Rocky IV pic.twitter.com/60vkCNoKRQ — Joe (@Jophes86) July 6, 2023

Skip is putting the work in. Dedication at it’s finest. My Captain. ?. #LFC https://t.co/qctPFOWUgO — ???????????.??? (@BlueChipLFC) July 6, 2023

Trent Alexander-Arnold cutting his holiday short to get in the best shape possible ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, Jordan Henderson boxing like he’s preparing for a Rocky-esque comeback, Mo Salah looking even more beastly (if that was possible)… The lads aren’t messing around ? — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) July 7, 2023

He is a superb role model for anyone out there. I know many don't like him but like it or not he's a big influence on the team. You may not rate him as a Phenomenal footballer but if you hate him have a word with yourself. #LFC https://t.co/gh7gGxauZu — Salil (@thescousefoodie) July 7, 2023

Liverpool’s No. 14 is due back for pre-season on Tuesday with the rest of Jurgen Klopp‘s internationals, and from these images, he looks like he will hit the ground running from day one.

He will always have his doubters, irrespective of what he does, but Henderson is starting as he means to go on in what is an important summer to get right for Liverpool.

After the woes of last season, a strong start to 2023/24 is a must and there are a total of 36 days from the start of pre-season (July 8) until the opening day at Chelsea (August 13) to prepare.

The captain is rightly leading the way.