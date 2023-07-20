The wages that Jordan Henderson will earn in Saudi Arabia will be FAR lower than the initial claims, around half of the £700,000 per week that was first suggested.

When news broke of Henderson’s interest in a move to the Middle East last week, it was said that this was due to the ‘life changing’ sums of money on offer for the Liverpool captain, who reportedly earns just shy of £10 million per year, before tax, in basic wages currently at Liverpool.

But This Is Anfield has now learned that the number is far lower than those headline figures and are closer to £350,000 per week, tax free.

This is where the confusion appears to have been, with that amount still almost quadruple his current wages when taking into consideration the tax implications.

And while it is almost half of the headline ‘£700k per week’ figure, it’s still a very significant increase in salary, plus on a three-year contract as opposed to the two years he had left on his Liverpool deal.

Liverpool agreed an initial fee of £12 million with Al Ettifaq on Wednesday, with Henderson’s 12 years at Anfield now set to come to an end.

The player was left out of the Reds’ opening friendly against Karlsruher, a decision made by Jurgen Klopp after talks with the 33-year-old, and Henderson is now expected to leave the club’s pre-season training camp in Germany to complete his move to the Middle East.