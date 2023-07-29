With Dominik Szoboszlai missing Liverpool’s last friendly due to an ankle problem, Jurgen Klopp has revealed he will be back vs. Leicester.

Szoboszlai started the Reds’ opening game of pre-season against Karlsruher SC, playing 45 minutes in the 4-2 win, but then sat out the 4-4 draw with Greuther Furth.

It came after a twisted ankle in training while in Germany, which led to concerns among supporters as a setback to the club’s new £60 million signing.

However, Szoboszlai was pictured with the squad after landing in Singapore on Thursday, and in his press conference ahead of Sunday’s meeting with Leicester, Klopp confirmed: “Dom is back.”

“He will train tonight, and if nothing happens here he will play tomorrow night, definitely,” he told reporters.

“It’s good. It was nothing too serious.

“We have really a lot of intense sessions and it was in one moment where he just rolled his ankle a little bit.

“We all know everything can happen there, but nothing really happened apart from he needed a few days’ rest, proper treatment.

“He was already back running pretty quickly after.

“He was now yesterday in training, but yesterday was obviously not intense – after the long trip we had to just shake the legs a little bit, play a little rondo and the boys were shooting a little bit after the session, that’s all.

“Tonight will be a proper session and the game tomorrow. In the moment, nothing speaks against that he will play.”

Klopp also explained why neither Thiago or Stefan Bajcetic travelled to Singapore, as though they are nearing a return from injury, the flights would have “cost [them] two, three, maybe four days of training.”

“We thought it makes no sense, in a very important phase of rehab for both of the boys,” he added.

Bajcetic, at least, will be involved in team training “from the moment we arrive home.”