Jurgen Klopp has vowed that Liverpool will be much better in 2023/24, after admitting that last season was a “proper knock.”

In a special episode of the ‘We are Liverpool’ official podcast, which will air on LFCTV on Saturday, Klopp says: “We have to do better and that starts with doing more.

“The boys mean business from day one, from when they arrived you could see the fire in their eyes.”

The manager admits that last season’s failings, finished fifth and exiting all competitions before the quarter final stages was a “proper knock,” before vowing “I want to put this right.”

Speaking about what he wants from the team in the new season, Klopp identifies four key areas: “I want us to be a lot… [the] best in the world for counter press, best in deep defending, best in midfield press, best in set pieces offensively and defensively.”

Klopp was speaking while at the club’s training camp, which is located in the Black Forest region of Germany, where Klopp grew up.

The boss speaks about returning to the area, 36 years after he left, plus explains the importance of the pre-season training camp, discusses the relationship between the breakthrough youngsters learning from the senior squad, and how no matter how this team changed over the years it has stayed a super open group.

There’s also words on his eagerness to be back at Anfield, especially with the expanded Anfield Road Stand taking the capacity to 61,000.

This bonus episode of the ‘We Are Liverpool’ podcast is available on Saturday from 9am. You can listen to it by following LFC on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts, and it is available to watch on YouTube and LFCTV GO.