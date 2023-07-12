“Let the hard work begin,” was the message from Andy Robertson after the Liverpool players returned to pre-season training.

The 14 senior players returning on Tuesday began with a host of movement and then aerobic endurance testing via the ‘lactate test‘, while Wednesday saw mobility and flexibility exercises indoor followed by some strength training and small sided games outside.

It was a wet and windy one on Wednesday, with Jurgen Klopp berating the English summertime conditions.

At times, Klopp watched on from the elevated mound at the side of the training pitches, at others he was much more hands on, while sporting director Jorge Schmadtke was also in attendance again.

In total, 32 players – seven of them goalkeepers – were involved in Wednesday’s session, plus Thiago, Stefan Bajcetic and Kaide Gordon doing individual rehabilitation work.

Let’s take a look at some of the players’ social media after the first two full days back for most of the squad:

Featured images: Instagram/Twitter