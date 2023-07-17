Liverpool FC Women have announced their fourth signing of the summer, adding goalkeeper Teagan Micah to their ranks for 2023/24.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper joins the Reds from FC Rosengard in Sweden where she has spent the last two years.

Micah is part of the Australian Women’s national squad which will commence their World Cup campaign this week against Ireland and is currently preparing with her Matildas teammates.

After a stellar college career in the USA with University College Los Angeles (UCLA), Micah played with Norwegian sides Arna-Bjonar and Sandviken prior to her switch to Rosengard, sandwiched by a stint with Melbourne City in her home nation.

Rosengard have lifted the last two league titles in Sweden while Micah has also picked up valuable Champions League experience in her time with the club.

Micah said: “I’m excited to be here. It’s Liverpool Football Club so it’s massive and I’m just really excited for this next chapter in my career.

“Having good chats with Matt (manager Beard) and Pottsie (Joe Potts) the keeper coach, I got a really good vibe from them, and it’s such a good club with a lot of history to it.

“For me it was also about getting into the WSL, I know it’s turning into the best league in the world. To be able to compete against the best players in the world is really important for myself, for my career.

“I can just see this club is going places, it’s investing, so it was a lot of good factors coming together.”

The goalkeeper is hoping her presence with LFC Women will attract even more Australian fans to the club and is keen to get started later in the summer.

“Liverpool are a massive club around the world so hopefully with another Aussie at the club they can get around it even more,” she said.

“I hope I can help take us to the next level and hopefully cement us as a Champions league team in the years to come.

“I’m just proper excited, really stoked to be here and can’t wait to get to work after the World Cup.”

LFC Women manager Matt Beard believes Micah will be a valuable addition to his goalkeeping group.

He said: “We feel we’re getting Teagan at a very good time, at the peak of her career. And we’re looking forward to working with her.

“The fact that she’s won titles, played for big clubs, played in the Chanmpions League games, she’s experienced different things even at a young age for a goalkeeper. That experience will be invaluable and hopefully we’ll be able to draw on that throughout the course of the season.

“Pre-season is a clean slate, last season has gone now so you rip that up and start again.

“We want to have two or three players for each position, it’s important we have that competition, she’s completely different to the goalkeepers we’ve got and she’s going to be a great addition to the squad.”

Micah is the fourth signing of the summer window for the Reds following the arrivals of Natasha Flint, Jenna Clark and Mia Enderby.