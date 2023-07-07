One of Liverpool’s most promising academy graduates has been the subject of interest from clubs in England and Germany.

Left-back Luke Chambers returned to Merseyside this summer after an impressive loan spell in Scotland with Kilmarnock.

The youngster made nine SPL appearances following his January move as he helped his side to top-flight safety.

He will have been hoping to break into Jurgen Klopp‘s plans further up the pecking order at Anfield in 2023/24, but another loan move could instead be on the cards this summer according to the latest reports.

The Athletic‘s Caoimhe O’Neill and Andy Jones wrote on Friday morning that Chambers has caught the eye of Championship sides Watford and Sheffield Wednesday, with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen also emerging as a potential destination.

The 19-year-old turned down the chance to represent England at this summer’s U20 World Cup, instead choosing to see out his stint with Kilmarnock and help them avoid the drop at the end of the season.

It was an admirable sacrifice and one which ultimately paid off for the Scottish side, with the youngster’s reputation growing throughout last season with Liverpool’s under-21s and later with Kilmarnock.

Alonso’s Anfield connections could well have had a hand in his intention to take Chambers to the Bundesliga on a temporary basis, as the defender looks to continue the momentum built throughout 2022/23.

O’Neill and Jones outlined Liverpool’s intention to assess the teenager throughout the club’s preparations for next season before deciding whether a loan move may be beneficial for his long-term development.

The manager may have to rely on youth for the early part of pre-season, with only 10 first-team squad members set to return for Saturday’s opening day of training.

Chambers is likely to get the opportunity to show Klopp what he is capable of in the coming weeks before a decision regarding his immediate future is made for the upcoming campaign