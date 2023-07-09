Liverpool have plenty of depth in the goalkeeping department and Harvey Davies has enjoyed the perfect start to his loan spell, being named in the starting XI and keeping a clean sheet.

The 19-year-old has emerged as a talented young player and readily trained with the first team alongside his efforts with the under-21s last season.

But to continue his development, the club agreed a loan move to League Two side Crewe, affording Davies the chance to train and play at a senior level.

Just 50 miles away from Liverpool, Crewe is the ideal stepping stone and Davies remains close enough to drop back into the AXA Training Centre throughout the campaign, as Marcelo Pitaluga did in 2022/23.

Davies joined Crewe’s pre-season from the first day and Liverpool will see the positives in his maiden start in their first friendly of the summer against Halesowen Town.

The Scouser was named in Lee Bell’s XI and played the first 45 minutes, showcasing his calm disposition when clearing the ball from danger.

It was not the busiest of 45 minutes for the 19-year-old, but he left the pitch with a clean sheet and, no doubt, a boost in confidence.

He shared his minutes with fellow teenage goalkeeper Tom Booth, with the pair playing their part in a 5-0 win.

“It’s really good for me and my development, that’s the next step for me now,” Davies said of his loan move to Crewe’s website before his first game.

“I was lucky enough to be around the first team at Liverpool and now it’s time for me to come in and play a lot of games.

“I was made up when I got offered to be able to get a loan in the league. If any young ‘keeper gets the opportunity, I’d snap your hand off for it.”

More minutes will be in the offing for Davies across pre-season, with a further six friendlies scheduled before the League Two opener against Mansfield Town.

So far, Liverpool have also agreed loan moves for Calvin Ramsay (Preston), Fabio Carvalho (Leipzig), Rhys Williams (Aberdeen) and Owen Beck (Dundee).