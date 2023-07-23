Liverpool maintain Lavia ‘contact’ but midfielder not the “only target”

Liverpool reportedly remain interested in Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia amid various links to other midfielders in recent weeks.

The Reds have been strongly linked to the Belgian throughout the summer as Jurgen Klopp plans a summer revamp of his options in the middle of the park, but the reports have cooled somewhat as other potential targets have emerged.

Cheick Doucoure is the latest name to have been touted as a defensive midfield option, with the Malian said to be on a shortlist of players to fill the void at Anfield.

Liverpool have already lost three senior midfielders on free transfers, with the exits of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson to Saudi Arabia also imminent.

Journalist Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the Reds are still working on a potential move for Lavia this summer, insisting that “contacts are taking place” with the necessary parties.

Romano has said that, while Lavia is not the “only target”, Liverpool are attempting to make progress towards a potential deal and that they are “hopeful” of driving down the £50 million asking price.

Reports earlier this month suggested that “concrete” talks had been held over a possible deal to bring the 19-year-old to Anfield, but there appears to have been little movement on that front since.

Liverpool’s links to Lavia began long before the news broke that both Fabinho and Henderson were destined for the Middle East, with the former’s departure in particular now accentuating the need for a No. 6 acquisition.

Trent Alexander-Arnold operated as a defensive midfielder in the Reds’ pre-season opener against Karlsruher on Wednesday night, but the manager looks short of options if he is to persist with the 3-4-3 formation we saw towards the end of the campaign.

Lavia stories may have seemingly slowed from the outside looking in, but the latest reports indicate that the club are still keen to pursue the teenager in this transfer window.