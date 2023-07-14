Pre-season always presents a valuable opportunity for young players, but it was short lived for 19-year-old Harvey Blair this summer after sustaining a knee injury.

Jurgen Klopp‘s senior squad is back in training at the AXA Training Centre and over the last week he has called upon up to 13 young players to join the first team.

Blair was among them, with the winger ready to start the new campaign on a positive note after being limited to eight starts for the under-21s last season due to injury.

He had attracted interest from clubs in England and Scotland, who were weighing up loan moves, but they, sadly, may need to rethink after Blair’s confirmation of his latest setback.

The teenager took to Instagram to announce that he had sustained a meniscus tear during training, which has a recovery time of six to eight weeks – but that can vary significantly dependent on the severity and position of the tear.

Understandable then that Blair was left “deeply saddened” by the injury, giving him another setback to overcome before the season has even started.

“After a positive beginning to the new season, I am deeply saddened to say that I sustained a meniscus tear during training earlier this week,” Blair penned on Instagram.

“It is undeniably a challenging setback, but I firmly believe that with the appropriate mindset and the help of God, I will overcome this difficult phase. See you soon reds!”

Blair’s post was met with plenty of love and well wishes from his Liverpool teammates, with Stefan Bajcetic, Bobby Clark, Conor Bradley, Jarell Quansah and Tyler Morton among those wishing him a speedy recovery.

The winger has been part of the Liverpool youth setup since under-12 level, he made a surprise senior debut at Preston in 2021 and last season scored five goals in 20 appearances.