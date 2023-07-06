Individual mastery and exceptional team goals are nothing new to Liverpool, and the old Anfield Road End bore witness to magical strikes aplenty – here are some of the best.

When Liverpool return to Anfield for 2023/24 it will look quite different after the expansion of the Anfield Road End – the end of one chapter makes way for the start of a new one.

The stand as we have known it for almost three decades was remodelled in the ’90s and held over 9,000 fans across two tiers, but its capacity will now rise to over 15,000.

But before we look ahead to what the new Anfield Road End may witness, it is only right to reflect on the incredible goals scored at that end of the ground in the years gone by.

The list could be endless, but we have picked out 11 of the best – in no particular order!

Mo Salah vs. Man City (2021/22)

The awareness, the control and the mastery, Mohamed Salah had it all with this strike.

He slalomed through the City defence as if he had not a care in the world and turned Aymeric Laporte inside out – the sound of the crowd at his every turn only amplified the moment.

This is the type of goal you needed a replay to ensure what you think you saw was, in fact, reality.

Luis Suarez vs. West Brom (2013/14)

Have you ever seen a header as good as this one from that distance? Doubt it.

Luis Suarez made his header against West Brom look like anyone could do it, such was the ease with which he generated the power from outside the box.

It came at him at speed and he was still able to find the top corner. A masterpiece of a goal.

Emre Can vs. Hoffenheim (2017/18)

“That is football!” was Jurgen Klopp‘s cry after the exceptional team goal against Hoffenheim, and it is no wonder.

Starting with Alberto Moreno‘s pass into midfield, the ball was moved from the defensive third into the final third in five passes, with six player involvements.

After Moreno’s first pass, it took only 12 seconds for Emre Can to put the ball in the back of the net. Heavy metal football.

Terry McDermott vs. Tottenham (1978/79)

If Bob Paisley praised it as “the best goal Anfield has ever seen,” then it certainly has to be in this list.

We’re talking about Terry McDermott’s headed finish after an exquisite team move which started with David Johnson in the middle before he found Steve Heighway – who matched his team-mate when it came to an inch-perfect cross.

Poetry in motion.

John Arne Riise vs. Man United (2001/02)

If the run-up did not indicate a rocket was coming, then nothing would. A clean strike, lethal in its execution and Fabien Barthez was still in the air trying to make a save when the ball crossed the line.

One of the sweetest left-foot strikers of the ball, how there was not a hole in the net beggars belief.

Fernando Torres vs. Blackburn (2008/09)

Despite his back facing the goal while making the run, taking a touch and when the ball left his boot, the accuracy was second to none.

Not to mention Fernando Torres was just inside the penalty box at a tight angle and steered the ball into the far corner, a work of art. Pure genius at play.

Steven Gerrard vs. Man United (2000/01)

You can’t have a goalscoring list and not include Steven Gerrard, and he makes it impossible to leave him out.

This long-range strike was his trademark – the power, the accuracy and the swerve he imparted made it a type of goal we all wished to replicate but perhaps we were not quite as successful at doing so!

And that this one was against Man United made it all the sweeter.

Luis Garcia vs. Juventus (2004/05)

It may be the occasion and victory that elevates this goal but Luis Garcia knew how to make a memorable Champions League moment at Anfield, didn’t he?

But unlike the ghost goal, there was no doubt about this one crossing the line. Garcia did not even break stride on his way to unleashing the volley, which fell perfectly under the crossbar and is as sweet of a strike as you will see.

Didi Hamann vs. Portsmouth (2003/04)

A beauty of a strike, one that was only ever destined for the back of the net once it left Didi Hamann’s boot on the volley.

Michael Owen’s cross found Hamann in stride and the reactions of the Portsmouth players spoke volumes as they stopped in their tracks while the Reds went wild around them.

Roberto Firmino vs. Arsenal (2018/19)

One Arsenal defender down, then another and another – one more example of a sublime slalom on the way to goal.

There may be recency bias in play, but it never fails to elicit a wry smile when you see it, Bobby dazzled and it was calmness personified. The Gunners will have been glad to see the back of him, not us, though.

Ian Callaghan vs. Inter (1964/65)

Really turning back the clock with this one, but the free-kick routine is worthy of being on this list, and Ian Callaghan was at the heart of it.

His dummy run from where the free-kick was taken saw him carve out space behind the wall, catching Inter out as the Reds played a pass into the ‘D’ before flicking it into the six-yard box.

A brilliant routine perfectly executed.