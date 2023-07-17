Naby Keita‘s torrid history of injuries has followed him to his new club, handing him yet another setback as he looked to start afresh in Germany.

The 28-year-old left Liverpool as a free agent this summer after five years and 129 appearances for the club, but his time at Anfield was plagued by injury.

It meant he played just 46.4 percent of the Reds’ games, robbing him of the chance to consistently feature for Jurgen Klopp‘s side.

Despite closing his Liverpool career by missing 12 games due to injury, Bundesliga club Werder Bremen wasted no time in signing the midfielder.

The German club’s sporting director Frank Baumann did admit that the club’s medical staff were initially ‘skeptical’ but were, in fact, “impressed” by his condition during his medical.

He arrived as a marquee signing but, unfortunately, they will have to wait to see him in action after he suffered an adductor muscle injury during the warm-up before Werder’s friendly against VfB Oldenburg on Sunday.

Naby Keïta suffered an adductor muscle injury whilst warming up for the game against VfB Oldenburg and will be out of action for several weeks. Wishing you a speedy recovery, Naby ?#werder pic.twitter.com/nHzRrDImqI — SV Werder Bremen EN (@werderbremen_en) July 17, 2023

The match was to mark the 28-year-old’s first outing for his new club but history has, sadly, repeated itself.

The club say he “will be out of action for several weeks,” which will likely rule him out of the start of the season, which Werder kick off with the DFB-Pokal on August 12.

It is a cruel blow for a player who will just be desperate to build his fitness base and string games together after just 13 appearances last season for Liverpool.

The only hope is now that his recovery does not extend beyond the initial prognosis and that he can get back on track and find the form that caught Liverpool’s eye all those years ago.