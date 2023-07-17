Liverpool’s two newest recruits appear to be gelling nicely, with Jurgen Klopp visibly delighted with their chemistry during training.

The Reds acted quickly to replenish the midfield area with the signing of Alexis Mac Allister less than two weeks after the end of the season, following it up with the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig earlier this month.

Both players reported for their first day of training with the squad last week before setting off to Germany as part of the 32-man squad for the team’s pre-season camp.

The pair have wasted no time getting to know their new colleagues, as well as each other, combining on the pitch to produce a well-taken goal in a training drill at the Baden-Wurttemberg camp.

It was a move which received full approval from the manager, who will have been pleased to see his two summer signings settling in quickly to life at Liverpool.

Klopp responded to the move and finish with the words: “Oh, I love it!”

Mac Allister and Szoboszlai are both likely to be involved from the outset of 2023/24, with three senior midfielders leaving on free transfers over the summer and others nearing the exit door.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have both agreed terms for moves to the Saudi Pro League, while Thiago has been linked to various clubs including Galatasaray and a return to Barcelona.

It means that we should see the new wave of Liverpool’s midfield involved from the very beginning of the season as the manager looks to bed in his new signings.

More work is still expected too, with Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia and Benfica’s Florentino Luis both reported to be on the Reds’ radar to strengthen the No. 6 position.

Klopp will be hoping that the early signs of link-up between Mac Allister and Szoboszlai can translate onto the pitch in competitive action as he bids to return the side back to their best after the disappointing campaign just gone.