Pre-season does not only afford us the opportunity to see new signings or tactical tweaks but also a number of young players, so who are the 10 on the plane to Germany?

Jurgen Klopp bolstered his training numbers in the first week with a host of young talent, with the manager always leaving the door open for the next generation to catch the eye.

Liverpool named a 32-man squad for their training camp in Germany, which will include two friendlies, and in the list was 10 academy players.

Some of the names will be more familiar than others, like Conor Bradley, having made their senior debuts and been involved in training previously.

But what about the others that join the first team for the all-important training camp?

Marcelo Pitaluga

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 20

Pitaluga has been a regular in first-team training and spent time on loan with Macclesfield last season, but saw an ankle injury restrict his opportunities.

If Caoimhin Kelleher does move on, there will be an opening for him to make the most of and while he is young and relatively inexperienced, he has plenty of potential.

Fabian Mrozek

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 19

If you regularly keep an eye on who is training with the first team you will be familiar with Mrozek, who spent the majority of his playing time with the U18s last season.

The Pole has made a handful of appearances for the U21s and is one of three young goalkeepers to accompany Alisson, Kelleher and Adrian in Germany.

Vitezslav Jaros

Position: Goalkeeper

Age: 21

Jaros joined Stockport on a season-long deal last summer but injury halted his momentum meaning he did not play club football after October, but he did get minutes in the U21 Euros this summer.

A capable goalkeeper who does now qualify as a homegrown talent, but his long-term future remains up in the air.

Calum Scanlon

Position: Left-back

Age: 18

A player incredibly unlucky with injury but one who is confident and competent on the ball. He has played the majority of his football for the U18s but made his debut for the U21s in February.

Has a slight frame but can seize the opportunity to learn from Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas.

Jarell Quansah

Position: Centre-back

Age: 20

Split his time between the academy and Bristol Rovers in League One last season and while he has yet to make his senior Liverpool debut, he has been named in a matchday squad on three occasions.

A player with plenty of upside and potential, and, crucially, has shown he is more than capable with the ball at his feet. A key player for England U20s and has looked ready to make the step up from the academy for some time.

James McConnell

Position: Midfielder

Age: 18

A central midfielder with the versatility to operate in multiple positions across midfield, he made his debut for the U18s as an U16 player in 2020/21 and debuted for the U21s last season.

Has an eye for goal, scoring six and assisting three combined last season for the U18s, U19s and U21s.

A bright talent and one to keep an eye on.

Melkamu Frauendorf

Position: Winger, midfielder

Age: 19

Frauendorf is another who has already made their senior debut for Liverpool and his versatility has made him a valuable weapon for the academy.

The German youth international has plenty of pace and a relentless work ethic, but he has plenty of competition to move from the fringes of the first team to making a breakthrough.

Bobby Clark

Position: Attacking midfielder, winger

Age: 18

A player readily name-checked by Klopp and Pep Lijnders as one to watch out for, and for good reason such is his potential.

His versatility sees him capable of playing in midfield and the forward line and he has earned Klopp’s trust with two first-team appearances to date.

A player that will only benefit from more exposure to the senior team.

Ben Doak

Position: Right winger

Age: 17

One of the feel-good stories of last season, the fearless Doak is among the senior squad once more and made sure he was ready for the summer by pulling out of Scotland’s U21s squad.

He made five senior appearances last season and was an unused substitute a further three times, he is direct and performs beyond his tender years.

Lewis Koumas

Position: Forward, winger

Age: 17

He is the son of former Premier League midfielder Jason Koumas but has carved out a reputation of his own at the academy after a standout season in 2022/23.

Koumas shifted into the No. 9 role and made a step up to the under-21s, impressing with his energy, enthusiasm and intelligence on and off the ball.

The teenager ended last season with 14 goals and five assists in 22 appearances and while he still needs to develop physically, the summer will prove a valuable opportunity to learn from the Reds’ talented forward line.