Jurgen Klopp’s journey at Liverpool started with the need to turn doubters into believers, and now he’s asking fans to “trust us.”

Last season was a taxing and emotionally draining season, for players and fans alike, with the highs of 2021/22 not even close to being replicated.

The Reds were a shadow of their former selves, the life sucked out of them and with key areas not addressed in the transfer window, it left them lacking and, instead of looking over their shoulders, they were desperately trying to keep up.

There has been plenty of change this summer and more is on the horizon but as we move three weeks from the opening game of the season, Klopp had a message for supporters.

“Seven-and-a-half years ago, I don’t want to stretch it, but I said we have to turn from doubters to believers,” he told the ‘We are Liverpool‘ official podcast.

“There was a lot of time, I didn’t know at the time, that this would be a phrase of that period.

“We all changed. I was not sure at that time, maybe I was a doubter in the beginning, but I became a massive believer.

“Of course, the last years, nearly winning the quadruple but not doing it and then having the season we had, that can create some doubt. I know that.

“Then people want to change, one day they want to change the team in 12 positions and the next only one. Then we change and it’s the wrong player!

“What I would like to ask for, is to trust us.

“We feel really responsible for what is happening here and we will do absolutely everything to have a season, in the best possible understanding, we will never forget. That’s the plan.”

In Jurgen, we trust.