★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

23/24 LFC AWAY KIT LAUNCHED

’90s INSPIRED DESIGN

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC Features  •  

Unprecedented glory, 3 managers & tragedy – Photos of Liverpool FC in the 1980s

Joanna Durkan

Joanna Durkan

Eighteen pieces of silverware collected by three different managers ensured Liverpool’s golden era continued, but the 1980s saw triumph meet unimaginable tragedies.

The 1980s heralded further success for the all-conquering Reds, with Paisley picking up from where he left off in the previous decade.

It all started with a League Cup and European Cup double in 1980/81, with Liverpool having no trouble inflicting defeat on Real Madrid in Paris.

And all thanks must go to Alan Kennedy…

1981 European Cup Final: Graeme Souness, Steve Ogrizovic, Colin Irwin, Kenny Dalglish, Ray Clemence, Alan Hansen, David Johnson, Phil Thompson, Terry McDermott; (front row, l-r) Howard Gayle, Alan Kennedy, Richard Money, Phil Neal, Sammy Lee, Jimmy Case, Ray Kennedy (PA Images)

1981 European Cup Final, Paris - Alan Kennedy scores winning goal( PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

The third European Cup in five seasons, the kings of Europe.

Liverpool captain Phil Thompson (left) lifts the European Cup after Liverpool won the trophy for the third time, in Paris

1981 European Cup Final, Paris - Phil Thompson with the trophy (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Liverpool's winning goalscorer Alan Kennedy celebrates with the European Cup

(L-R) Liverpool's Graeme Souness, Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen celebrate with the European Cup, 1981 (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

There was no taking the foot off the gas on the domestic scene, though, with the club’s 13th league title lifted in 1981/82.

G72RJ8 Anfield celebration for Liverpool May 1982, champions again for a record 13th time, sporting the League Cup, after beating Tottenham Hotspur, 3-1. (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Four successive League Cup triumphs from 1981 to 1984 further cemented the Reds’ formidable standing in English football…

G96KRX Liverpool celebrate with the Milk League Cup March 1983 (back row, l-r): Mark Lawrenson, David Fairclough, Alan Hansen, Ronnie Whelan, Ian Rush, Bruce Grobbelaar, Bob Paisley; (front row, l-r): Craig Johnston, Kenny Dalglish, Phil Neal, Graeme Souness, Sammy Lee, Alan Kennedy (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Delighted Liverpool players (from left) Graham Souness, Kenny Dalglish and Alan Hansen celebrate with the Milk Cup trophy after they defeated Manchester United 2-1 in extra time at Wembley. It was Liverpool's third successive triumph in the competition, giving manager Bob Paisley a winning farewell to Wembley etires at the end of the season.

EPX8FG Milk Cup Final replay at Maine Road, Manchester. 28th March 1984. Liverpool 1 v Everton 0. Liverpool trio Alan Hansen, Kenny Dalglish and Graeme Souness hold aloft the trophy after the match. (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

By the time the summer of 1983 came along, Paisley had added a further six trophies to the cabinet since the turn of the decade, taking his total tally as Liverpool manager to 20 honours in nine seasons.

When Paisley called time on his reign, he had loyally served Liverpool for 44 years and it was only apt that fellow Boot Room legend Joe Fagan was next in line.

1983 charity shield, Busby and Paisley (Image: Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool manager Bob Paisley hands over the reins to his successor Joe Fagan (Picture by: PA Photos / PA Archive/Press Association Images)

“When I was appointed manager of Liverpool Football Club, it was inevitable that people should pose the question: ‘How can he follow Bob Paisley?'” Fagan once recollected.

He need not worry as in his first season as manager, in 1983/84, he won an unprecedented treble – a campaign many could argue as the club’s finest.

Title winners, League Cup victors and champions of Europe, again, for the fourth time – this time in Rome.

(Picture by: Peter Robinson / EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool's Bruce Grobbelaar and Michael Robinson celebrate with the European Cup, 1984. (Picture by Peter Robinson EMPICS Sport)

(L-R) The Liverpool coaching team of Chris Lawler, Roy Evans, manager Joe Fagan and Ronnie Moran celebrate with the European Cup

Liverpool captain Graeme Souness celebrates winning the European Cup, 1984 (PA Images)

Michael Robinson and Bruce Grobelaar, 1984 European Cup final (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

Just take a look at Smokin’ Joe here!

Joe Fagan Manager of Liverpool Football Club, pictured by pool morning after Liverpool's European Cup victory against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico, Rome Italy May 1984. (Image: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Fagan’s short tenure as manager came to a tragic end, with his last game in charge coming at the scene of the Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985.

Joe Fagan, Liverpool manager, 1985 (Image: Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

Joe Fagan, Liverpool manager, 1985 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

It was then Kenny Dalglish who was thrust into the hot seat, becoming a player-manager and guiding the club to a further four honours before the decade was out.

The legendary No. 7 secured Liverpool’s 16th league title with the winning goal against Chelsea on the final day of the season in 1986.

Liverpool's Kenny Dalglish celebrates after scoring the winning goal, which wrapped up the League Championship for his team

A season that also ended with the FA Cup being proudly held aloft after a 3-1 win over Everton.

G9H5GT Soccer - FA Cup Final - Everton v Liverpool. Ian Rush celebrates. 10 May 1986 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

Kenny Dalglish, Jan Molby and Ronnie Whelan congratulate Ian Rush (second l) on one of his two goals vs. Everton in FA Cup Final 1986 (Picture by Peter Robinson EMPICS Sport)

Liverpool's Ian Rush celebrates after putting his team in front against Everton (Picture by: Peter Robinson / EMPICS Sport)

2J2D5JK Liverpool 3-1 Everton, FA Cup Final 1986, Wembley Stadium, Saturday 10th May 1986. Post Match Scenes. Kenny Dalglish, Craig Johnston, Mark Lawrenson, Ian Rush, Alan Hansen, Kevin MacDonald, Steve Nicol. (Trinity Mirror / Mirrorpix / Alamy Stock Photo)

The red half of Merseyside was there to greet their double-winning Reds…

1986: Liverpool player-manager Kenny Dalglish (second l) shows off the League Championship trophy as teammate Mark Lawrenson (third l) displays the FA Cup during the team's celebratory open-topped bus journey through the city, the day after they completed the Double. The other players are Ronnie Whelan (l), Alan Hansen (second r) and Craig Johnston (r) ( PA Photos/PA Archive/PA Images)

Another league title was celebrated in 1988, with Alan Hansen doing the honours for No. 17.

Liverpool captain Alan Hansen accepts the applause of the crowd and his teammates as he walks out to lift the League Championship trophy (Picture by: Peter Robinson / EMPICS Sport)

Ronnie Moran, Roy Evans, , Dalglish. Celebrate winning the title, 1988 (All Action/EMPICS Entertainment)

Meanwhile, you can see just how much Anfield has continued to change over the decades.

EWTP43 Exterior of Anfield football stadium, home to Liverpool Football Club, Merseyside. 19th May 1980.

Aerial pictures of homecoming victory parade for Liverpool FC players, after winning the FA Cup Final, pictured 21st May 1989. (PA / Alamy)

Family 1980s UK three generations Liverpool football fans Anfield Kop circa 1985. 80s HOMER SYKES. Image shot 1985. Exact date unknown.

Liverpool’s choice of kits proved popular throughout the ’80s, and it is not hard to see why…

Graeme Souness, Liverpool, away kit, 1982 (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

Ian Rush, 1987 :(Alamy / Action Images)

Alan Hansen, Liverpool, 1980 (Peter Robinson/EMPICS Sport)

Jan Molby, Liverpool away kit 1985 (S&G/S&G and Barratts/EMPICS Sport)

John Aldridge Liverpool

John Barnes, Peter Beardsley, Liverpool, 1988 (Picture by Ross Kinnaird EMPICS Sport)

Graeme Souness, Liverpool, 1983 (PA Images / Alamy Stock Photo)

The 1980s were clouded by tragedy, first the Heysel Stadium disaster in 1985 before 97 innocent fans were unlawfully killed at Hillsborough on that fateful day in April 1989.

April 17, 1989, floral tributes in front of the Kop - Hillsborough disaster (Picture by: Peter Kemp / AP/Press Association Images)

Dalglish was a pillar of strength for the club in the aftermath of Hillsborough and eventually, it took its toll and he resigned in 1991.

Justice for the 97.

More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks