Liverpool are in Singapore for their third game of pre-season, and you can watch on television or stream it online.

After an exciting 4-4 draw against SpVgg Greuther Furth, behind closed doors, the Reds will be back in front of an enthusiastic crowd for their fixture against Leicester.

Though the match is proceeded by a game against Bayern Munich on Wednesday, a big attendance is still expected to see the Reds play against the recently-relegated Foxes.

After the two fixtures in Singapore, there will be one last friendly before Liverpool face Chelsea in the Premier League.

Check This Is Anfield for the latest team news ahead of kickoff.

The first game gets underway at 10am (BST) – or 5pm in Singapore, 5am in New York, 2am in Los Angeles, 7pm in Sydney, 1pm in Dubai and 12pm in Nairobi.

UK Viewers

Liverpool vs. Leicester is being shown live on LFCTV in the UK, which is available to live stream here.

Worldwide

Fans outside of the UK can watch Liverpool vs. Leicester on LFCTV GO here, with a full match replay and highlights also available after the games.

Check our Rest of the World TV guide below for a list of TV broadcasters showing the match live.

Rest of the World

Supporters can find the Reds’ third pre-season fixture on the following channels worldwide:

ESPN Caribbean,ESPNPlay Caribbean, Star+, Paramount+, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Arena Sport 1P, Moja TV, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, Star+, ESPN Brasil, Astro Go, ESPN Norte, Arena Sport 2 Croatia, Cytavision on the Go, Cytavision Sports 7, TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark, Elisa Viihde Viaplay, V Sport 2 Finland, WOW, Spíler1, Sport 1, DAZN Italy, DAZN Japan, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, ESPN Mexico, VG+, meWATCH, Arena Sport 1 Slovakia, Arena Sport 1 Premium Slovenia, CBS Sports Golazo

