Liverpool take on Greuther Furth in their second pre-season friendly at lunchtime on Monday, but which members of the squad does Jurgen Klopp have at his disposal?

The Reds opened their preparations for 2023/24 with a 4-2 over Karlsruher on Wednesday night courtesy of two late strikes from Diogo Jota.

The squad are currently based in Germany as they get ready for the upcoming campaign, with a trip to Singapore to face Leicester and Bayern Munich next on the agenda.

As Liverpool look to get themselves in shape for the new season, Klopp has plenty of options for the meeting with Greuther Furth with opportunities for players new and old to get a runout.

Here is who will be available and who could miss out for Greuther Furth vs. Liverpool:

Reporter Neil Jones relayed information from the club that Alisson missed Liverpool’s pre-season opener due to a finger injury, but only as a precaution.

The Echo‘s Ian Doyle reported that Dominik Szoboszlai‘s absence from Saturday’s training was due to rolling his ankle, although the injury is thought to be minor.

Thiago posted pictures of him finally back training with a ball at his feet on Twitter earlier in the week, but he is not expected to play a part in the friendly clash as he works his way back from a hip flexor issue.

Stefan Bajcetic is nearing a full return to training following the adductor injury which ended his season prematurely, but he will not be available to feature against Greuther Furth.

Melkamu Frauendorf is nursing a knee injury and will be unavailable for selection, while the reason for Nat Phillips‘ absence remains a mystery.

Jordan Henderson left the training camp earlier this week as he prepares to move to Saudi Arabia side Al-Ettifaq, with Fabinho having not made the trip to Germany while he also edges closer to a Middle East switch.

Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott have made their returns to the squad having lifted the U21 Euros with England, but whether they play a part in the Reds’ second friendly is unclear.

Liverpool’s available squad vs. Greuther Furth

Goalkeepers: Alisson*, Kelleher, Adrian, Pitaluga, Jaros, Mrozek

Defenders: Alexander-Arnold, Bradley, Van Dijk, Konate, Matip, Gomez, Quansah, Robertson, Tsimikas, Scanlon

Midfielders: Mac Allister, Szoboszlai*, Elliott, Jones, Clark, McConnell

Forwards: Salah, Nunez, Diaz, Jota, Gakpo, Doak, Koumas

* Doubtful