Who is Florentino Luis? A new midfield option for Liverpool

There’s a new name to look out for amidst Liverpool’s search for new midfielders; Benfica’s Florentino Luis.

A 23-year-old defensive midfielder, born in Angola, Luis certainly ticks a lot of boxes for what Liverpool are looking for to replace Fabinho.

So let’s have a look…

Are Liverpool interested?

Yes, we believe so. There was talk last season of LFC scouts in attendance at several Benfica games to watch both him and centre-back Antonio Silva.

Over the weekend, journalist Neil Jones, speaking on his ‘Covering Liverpool’ YouTube Channel, said Luis is a player he “would urge you to look out for.”

Going back further, Portuguese outlet O Jogo claimed Liverpool’s interest last October, reportedly enquiring then about a potential move for this forthcoming season.

What’s his basic info?

Age: 23

Born: Lobito, Angola

Height: 6′ 1″

Contract until: 2027

Preferred foot: Right

International: Portugal Under-21s

What’s he like?

If you watch videos, and let’s be honest, you’ve searched him on YouTube now or are going to, he looks a lot like how Fabinho used to; putting in front-footed tackles, making interceptions, blocking shots and basically breaking up play.

Which is just what Liverpool need and didn’t have last season.

Explaining, Jones said: “He’s a very Fabinho-type player in terms of defensive midfielder, gets about the pitch, gets his foot in, strong in the tackle, really good defensively.

“If Liverpool are looking for a like-for-like replacement for Fabinho, they could do a lot worse than look at Florentino Luis.”

According to WhoScored, he is strong at tackling, intercepting and playing short, simple passes – which matches the eye test.

Potential fee?

Good question. His release clause, after signing a new contract last October when big clubs began showing interest, is claimed to be a staggering £103 million – and Liverpool would not pay that.

Liverpool would be looking to do business significantly below that figure.

Other clubs claimed to have shown interest include Man City and PSG.

Is he experienced?

For a 23-year-old, yes. He’s made 12 appearances in the Champions League, four in the Europa League, 86 appearances for Benfica, and 11 for Monaco where he spent the 2020/21 season on loan.

Who does he play like?

Without saying ‘Fabinho of four years ago’…

According to FbRef, his stats place him similarly to, err, Fabinho of course, plus Julian Weigl, Boubakary Soumare and Emre Can, among others.

He’s in the ’95 percentile’ for pass completion, ’99 percentile’ for interceptions, and for tackles and interceptions combined.

What’s his clear are his strengths: tackling, intercepting and passing.

This looks like one to keep an eye on.