“LCB & midfielder this week please” – Jamie Carragher knows exactly what every Liverpool fan wants this week!

The Liverpool legend has not been shy in calling on Liverpool to make further signings this summer, with the transfer window closing on Friday (11pm).

Having dramatically come from behind to beat Newcastle on Sunday, Liverpool showed they do have the qualities and mentality required to compete, but Carragher is right that two signings in two very clear areas are required.

And perhaps with two signings – a left-sided centre-back and another midfielder – Jurgen Klopp‘s squad could rival Man City for the title again.

“Liverpool have been Manchester City’s biggest rivals for the last four or five years, and Arsenal came to the fore last season,” Carragher said on Sky Sports.

“But why can’t Liverpool be that team again this season?”

“The squad that Liverpool have right now isn’t good enough to challenge Manchester City, but they’ve got to go for it in the transfer market this week in terms of bringing in another defender and midfielder.

“That has to happen because Liverpool can still be the biggest rivals to Manchester City.

“They’ve made a decent start to the season, but when you’ve got someone like Alisson – a world-class goalkeeper, maybe the best goalkeeper in the world.

“Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah, these are players who are not coming to the end of their careers but are at that stage where if Liverpool are going to go on to do something big again, it has to happen in the next year or two.

“So really go for it in the last week of the transfer window to get a squad that is good enough to challenge Manchester City.”

What’s frustrating is that Liverpool have needed a left-sided centre-back and a midfielder since the transfer window opened 75 days ago, and they have the exact same need with four days left of the transfer window.

There are no really strong links to either as of Monday morning, but as we saw with Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo, things can move fast and Liverpool do try to conduct their transfers in private.