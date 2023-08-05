With Liverpool still scrambling for reinforcements, there are a number of players within the squad who could benefit from game time elsewhere this season.

The Reds took a combination of youth and experience to their pre-season tours of Germany and Singapore, with plenty of the younger players impressing in their attempts to catch Jurgen Klopp‘s eye.

Ben Doak was an undeniable standout over the summer, with the Scotsman no doubt hoping to add to his six senior appearances having come off the bench at Stamford Bridge.

Others remain less likely to enjoy substantial first-team minutes this season, with their outings expected to be restricted to the Europa League and domestic cups.

Liverpool are currently said to have the ‘smallest squad’ in the Premier League and under no circumstances are we suggesting that all of the below players should be allowed to leave this summer.

But there are some individuals within the side who could perhaps be the beneficiaries of more regular game time in 2023/24.

Let’s take a look at which squad members could benefit from a temporary move away from Anfield as the deadline draws closer.

Tyler Morton

Tyler Morton enjoyed a fruitful spell at Blackburn in 2022/23, registering 46 appearances in all competitions before his loan was cut short by a broken foot.

The youngster didn’t feature for the Reds during pre-season as he underwent the final stages of his rehabilitation, but a return the second tier could yet be on the horizon.

Morton has attracted interest from a number of Championship clubs, according to reporter Darren Witcoop, and his lack of pre-season football means he is unlikely to feature for the senior side in the near future.

A loan could be of benefit to both parties, although Morton may be left slightly disappointed by not being able to work his way into Klopp’s more imminent plans.

Luke Chambers

Luke Chambers is also said to have attracted Championship interest over the summer, as well as catching the attention of Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen.

No loan move has yet materialised, with the defender also having failed to amass any pre-season minutes with either the first team or the under-21s.

The 19-year-old was spotted training with his senior peers as they prepared for the trip to Chelsea.

It doesn’t, however, look as though Chambers will be in the manager’s immediate thoughts and he could also be one who needs minutes elsewhere.

Vitezslav Jaros

With Liverpool still well-stocked in the goalkeeping department, a brief stint away from the club could be on the cards for one of the younger stoppers.

Vitezslav Jaros was given 45 minutes of football in the summer friendly with Karlsruher, but currently has the likes of Caoimhin Kelleher, Adrian and Marcelo Pitaluga to contend with in the rare instances where Alisson is out of the team.

The Czech goalkeeper has shown promising signs in his development and will certainly hope to make a move up the pecking order in years to come.

But a 12-month move away to earn himself regular minutes could be the perfect tonic to send him in the right direction for a bright future.

Melkamu Frauendorf

One player who did get on the pitch during pre-season, albeit briefly, was Melkamu Frauendorf.

The teenage midfielder’s summer was hampered slightly by a knee injury, but he did come off the bench against both Greuther Furth and Leicester as the Reds prepared for the new campaign.

His slightly curtailed pre-season could mean that a loan move would represent his best chance for minutes in 2023/24, but he will no doubt be keen to show Klopp what he can do and will be hoping for some domestic cup action.

Billy Koumetio

Billy Koumetio has worked his way through the youth system at Liverpool since his arrival from Orleans in 2019, but he has yet to make a firm impression of first-team level.

The centre-back scored an incredible goal from inside his own half in the U21s victory over PSG in January after his loan spell at Austria Wien was cut short last season.

Another stint away from Merseyside could be the next solution in the youngster’s career, who has just two senior appearances for the Reds to his name.

Calum Scanlon

Calum Scanlon was one of the four youngsters identified for praise by the manager during the Germany camp.

The 18-year-old left-back signed a new contract with the club last March and enjoyed some cameos during the summer friendlies.

He is yet to register a competitive first-team appearance, but that is likely to change sooner rather than later if he remains at the Reds beyond the summer.

With Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas ahead of him, a loan move might be the best choice at this stage in his career, with the latter being a player who could potentially depart next summer.

James Norris

On the subject of left-backs, James Norris may seek a short-term move away from Liverpool in order to gain more experience.

The 20-year-old is a local product of the academy and will have dreamt of breaking through into the senior team.

He was tipped for a loan departure back in January having spent his entire youth and professional career solely at Liverpool so far.

For all of the reasons listed for Scanlon, a spell away from the club could give him the chance to express his talents elsewhere next season.