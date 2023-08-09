With a little over 48 hours before the transfer window closes, there are still a number of potential deals that could transpire and, hopefully, that includes a new signing.

The summer transfer window will close at 11pm on Friday, which leaves Liverpool with little time left on the clock to pull an ace out of their sleeve.

Three new additions have been added to the squad, but there remains obvious gaps to fill to elevate this team back into contenders for the top honours.

But for the second summer running, if something is to be done it will be last minute once more.

There have been more departures than new signings with the likes of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

And there could be temporary moves on the horizon before the window shuts.

Phillips finally gets a move?

Seemingly every window comes with the expectation that Nat Phillips will find a permanent move to see his senior career take flight, but then it closes without anything materialising.

There have been loans over the years, and while Leeds were mooted with making a £10 million offer, he will now depart on another loan – the third of his career.

A number of clubs were interested, including Middlesbrough in the Championship, but it is Celtic who are to secure his signature.

The thought was Ibrahima Konate‘s injury may deny him yet another move but Liverpool are clearly open to his departure, though a loan is just another temporary solution.

The club have missed the window of opportunity to rake in a favourable transfer fee for the 26-year-old.

Youngsters make their move

There could yet be plenty of movement at academy level, with a number of players subject to loan interest from across the EFL and in Europe.

Tyler Morton is one of those names, with the youngster back training after a foot injury ended his previous season prematurely, a return to the Championship is possible.

Bobby Clark, who featured prominently in pre-season, could be handed an opportunity on loan, as too Luke Chambers, with the defender subject to interest from the likes of Swansea and Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen.

Furthermore, the likes of Marcelo Pitaluga, Vitezslav Jaros, James Norris, Paul Glatzel and Mateusz Musialowski could also make temporary moves.

Any chance of incomings?

At the start of the summer, the needs were clearly three new midfielders and a defender capable of slotting in as the left-sided centre-back.

And that was before Henderson and Fabinho departed.

Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo are strong additions but there is certainly scope for more depth.

Liverpool have been linked to seemingly every midfielder in existence but fans will be hoping the window doesn’t close with an Arthur-like signing or none at all.

Cheick Doucoure and Ryan Gravenberch are the two names that continue to be linked, though Crystal Palace are demanding the region of £70 million for the former.

As for the defence, there have been few solid reports of interest in any centre-back option and so if anyone does arrive, our money is on it being Gravenberch.