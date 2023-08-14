Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has signed a deal with his next club after leaving Liverpool this summer, joining Besiktas on a three-year contract.

Oxlade-Chamberlain was one of four senior players released by Liverpool this summer, and has become the fourth to sign for a new club.

Following Naby Keita (Werder Bremen), James Milner (Brighton) and Roberto Firmino (Al-Ahli), the 29-year-old has agreed terms with Turkish side Besiktas.

His decision to head to Istanbul comes despite reported interest from Brentford and Aston Villa, along with sides in MLS and the Saudi Pro League.

Besiktas are the fourth club of his senior career, having come through the ranks at Southampton before joining Arsenal and then, in 2017, Liverpool.

He made 146 appearances with the Reds, winning the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.

But fitness issues beginning with the serious knee injury suffered in his first season at Anfield saw his role reduced.

It came as no surprise that Oxlade-Chamberlain was part of the group allowed to leave on free transfers, though his contribution to Jurgen Klopp‘s side cannot be undersold.

He is the sixth Englishman to represent Besiktas, following Les Ferdinand, Rob McDonald, Alan Walsh and, last season, both Dele Alli and Nathan Redmond.

Alli and Redmond have since returned to the Premier League with Everton and Burnley respectively, but there are a host of familiar names in Senol Gunes’ squad.

Those include summer signings Daniel Amartey from Leicester and Arthur Masuaku from West Ham, ex-Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar and Croatia forward Ante Rebic.

Good luck, Ox!