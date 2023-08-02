Andre price tag as Liverpool’s talks with Fluminense continue

Liverpool’s midfield transfer business took another turn on Tuesday after contact was made for Fluminense midfielder Andre, and his price tag has now been reported.

The Reds need at least one more midfield signing and the pursuit of Southampton‘s Romeo Lavia ticks that box, but a deal continues to drag on.

A second bid was rejected on Tuesday afternoon and the news that followed from Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy was that Liverpool had made “official contact” with Fluminense over 22-year-old Andre.

On face value, it could well be a negotiating tactic to secure Lavia but the club cannot afford to play games for too long.

Reddy states that a “fee in the region of £20 million has been mooted” for Andre, though Fluminense are reluctant to let him leave this summer as they will be left with no time to find a replacement – their transfer window closes August 2.

Reports in Brazil continue to grow in regards to Liverpool’s interest, though both ESPN Brasil and Globo acknowledge Fluminense will play “hard” to land the right fee – Fulham recently saw a £17.2 million bid rebuffed.

Globo go on to state that “the only chance” to land the 22-year-old is in January, after the conclusion of their season – which would make sense for all parties.

Andre is a different defensive midfield profile to Lavia, the Brazilian is dynamic and progressive with the ball, eager to help create in the attacking half.

The focus remains on Lavia with talks still ongoing but in an ideal world, Liverpool would sign both the Saints man and Andre, who could fill the role left by Thiago at the conclusion of his contract next summer.

With the new season now just 11 days away, signing a defensive midfielder is at the top of every Reds’ wish list and Jurgen Klopp has not shied away from the fact that a “proven No. 6” is on the agenda.

So, the waiting game continues. Hopefully, not for too much longer!