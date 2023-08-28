Scotland manager Steve Clarke has encouraged Ben Doak to continue making positive steps at Liverpool to ensure a senior international cap is not too far away.

The 17-year-old enjoyed a breakout debut campaign for the club last season after progressing swiftly from the academy and onto Jurgen Klopp‘s radar.

Doak has been a consistent presence in first-team training at the AXA Training Centre and has been named in all three matchday squads this season after a strong pre-season.

The teenager came off the bench at Chelsea to take his career outings for the club to six, generating plenty of excitement at club and international level.

Of late, Doak has plied his trade for Scotland under-21s but he has long been on Clarke’s radar, with the ex-Liverpool coach previously hailing the youngster as a “big part” of the country’s future.

A senior call-up beckons but not just yet for Doak, with Clarke explaining that “his turn won’t be too far away” so long as he continues to do “what he is doing at his club.”

“Anybody who is doing well for their club, especially at a club like Liverpool, playing off the bench in the English Premier League, they are always going to be close,” Clarke said when announcing his 25-man squad.

“I just feel that on this occasion, it was the right time to bring in Elliot [Anderson].

“Ben knows that we are watching him, he knows that he is part of the future, but he has to continue doing what he is doing at his club, and he has to continue playing well.

“If he does that, I’m sure his turn won’t be too far away.”

They will be encouraging words for Doak, whose primary opportunities at Liverpool will be expected to come in the Europa League and domestic cup competitions this season.

Meanwhile, his fellow Scot at Anfield, Andy Robertson, will lead his country for their September internationals against Cyprus (Sept 8) and England (Sept 12).