When Moises Caicedo opted to join Chelsea over the Reds, Liverpool supporters weren’t the only ones surprised.

Brighton‘s Caicedo had been pursued by Chelsea all summer but, when Liverpool came calling with a £111 million bid, most assumed he would be moving to Anfield.

Brighton CEO Paul Barber has even admitted his surprise at the Ecuadorian’s transfer to Chelsea.

The Seagulls’ Chief Executive told talkSPORT: “First of all Liverpool is a fantastic football club and, for any footballer to have the chance to play at Liverpool, at Anfield, you’d imagine that they’d be running up the M6 and M62, but it wasn’t to be.”

“Moises and his advisors decided for whatever reason that London was their preferred destination, and ultimately Chelsea.

? “Moises and his advisors decided that London was their preferred destination.” ? “We were in a slightly difficult position. But, it comes down to the player.”#BHAFC CEO Paul Barber provides the insight into Caicedo’s £115m move to #CFC. pic.twitter.com/FiPRCSgNN2 — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 15, 2023

“Obviously that puts us in a slightly difficult position because we’ve negotiated a deal, we’d spent many days working with Liverpool. They couldn’t have done anymore, they were superb and professional throughout.

“There’s no doubt about that at all.”

It is clear then that Liverpool and Brighton have maintained a good relationship after Alexis Mac Allister joined the Reds for £35m earlier this summer.

Ultimately Caicedo made his decision, though, and Chelsea had tabled their increased bid.

Barber continued: “Then it comes down to the player. At the point that it was clear he wasn’t going to Liverpool we have to go into a different mode.

“Having negotiated a British record transfer, we have to do it again three days later, which is unusual to say the least.”

Liverpool appear to be facing a similar issue with Romeo Lavia who has “decided” to join Chelsea, according to David Ornstein of the Athletic.

It is now up to the club to turn their attention to other targets in a far from ideal situation.

At least the club maintains a good relationship with Brighton whom are becoming an increasingly consistent talent factory.