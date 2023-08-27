Joel Matip has come into the Liverpool starting lineup for this afternoon’s trip to Newcastle, with Jurgen Klopp making two changes at St James’ Park.

The Reds arrived on Tyneside with a major injury doubt in the shape of Ibrahima Konate, who now misses out in a major blow to the defensive setup.

In comes Matip, who makes his first start of the campaign amid question marks over his long-term suitability in a new role.

Alisson retains his place in goal as ever, with Matip joining Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson at the back.

Making his full debut, Wataru Endo will take up the No. 6 position, allowing Alexis Mac Allister to join Dominik Szoboszlai further forward.

That, in turn, gives Cody Gakpo the opportunity to start up front, flanked by Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz.

The buildup to this 4.30pm kickoff has been clouded by claims of interest in Salah from Al-Ittihad – a club, like Newcastle, owned by the Saudi state.

But Klopp and the club are insistent that there is no concern over the future of their No. 11, who could score in his 150th different game for Liverpool today.

Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Endo, Szoboszlai, Mac Allister; Salah, Diaz, Gakpo

Substitutes: Kelleher, Gomez, Quansah, Tsimikas, Bajcetic, Elliott, Doak, Jota, Nunez

Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Guimaraes, Tonali, Joelinton; Almiron, Gordon, Isak

Substitutes: Dubravka, Lascelles, Targett, Livramento, Longstaff, Anderson, Barnes, Murphy, Wilson