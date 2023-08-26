After comments that appeared to suggest Fabio Carvalho had little communication with Jurgen Klopp prior to his summer loan move, the youngster has since clarified it was a “misunderstanding.”

The 20-year-old has been starved of opportunities at Anfield since he arrived last summer, with eight starts from his 21 appearances.

It quickly became obvious that he was not a natural fit for either of Klopp’s systems, and it led to a temporary switch to RB Leipzig – which has yet to return the desired game time.

And in an interview last month, Carvalho was asked if Klopp gave him any advice before his move.

He was quoted as saying, “I don’t really speak to him, to be fair.” Adding, “He didn’t really give me any advice.”

Not exactly what one would want to hear, but the 20-year-old has since said there was a “misunderstanding” as he looked to clear up the quotes from that interview.

“I spoke to Jurgen Klopp,” Carvalho clarified. NDTV. “What I said in that interview was, I didn’t speak to him about coming to RB Leipzig. There was a bit of a misunderstanding.”

It was an important point to clarify for Carvalho after his initial words painted a worrying picture.

He has not been without support throughout his loan journey so far and that now includes both present and former Liverpool first-team members.

“Regarding players, I spoke to James Milner, the captain Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez, and Trent as well,” he said.

“I spoke to a few players and they just told me to keep going, keep working, and things would happen. I think that’s my mindset, to keep working as hard as I can and things will happen.”

Carvalho has admitted that the start to life at Leipzig has been “a little tough” as he “didn’t understand” what manager Marco Rose wanted, but he’s eager to show he’s ready when called upon.

In Leipzig’s three games so far, Carvalho has made two appearances off the bench for a total of just 18 minutes.