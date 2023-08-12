★ PREMIUM
2PAW3CP Moises Caicedo #25 of Brighton & Hove Albion during the Premier League match Leeds United vs Brighton and Hove Albion at Elland Road, Leeds, United Kingdom, 11th March 2023 (Photo by Flynn Duggan/News Images)
Fans ask “how long can this go on” after no “significant” Moises Caicedo changes

Brighton‘s deadline for Moises Caicedo has come and gone and despite Liverpool having seen their British record fee accepted, we are still no closer to this saga ending.

As of early Saturday afternoon, Liverpool’s £111 million bid remains the only one that has been accepted by Brighton for Caicedo.

It came before their deadline on Thursday evening but Chelsea are expected to return with an improved offer, with claims that they had even hoped Liverpool would withdraw their bid.

The cheek.

But as Sky Sports’ Melissa Reddy states, “not much has significantly changed” when it comes to progress for either Liverpool or Chelsea, but the latter remain “favourites” and Caicedo’s “preferred destination.”

He’s not outright rejected Liverpool, as has been claimed elsewhere.

2NHPWCC Moises CAICEDO (23) of ECUADOR reacts after scoring in the second half of the FIFA World Cup Group A match ECUADOR vs SENEGAL at Khalifa International Stadium in Ar-Rayyan, Qatar on November 29, 2022. ( The Yomiuri Shimbun via AP Images )

How this all works for Chelsea‘s need to comply to Financial Fair Play remains to be seen, but Reddy reports that the “overriding sense” is the London club will do “what is necessary.”

With all of this in mind, the sense is that it is going to continue to drag on despite Brighton‘s ‘deadline’ as Chelsea continue to buy time, and it is not lost on Reds…

How about a winner takes all on Sunday, any takers?

As of now, Chelsea have still yet to formally respond to Liverpool’s monstrous offer but Jurgen Klopp isn’t one to have a player, or their representatives, see the Reds as second choice, so how long will they hold on?

For now, it is, unfortunately, a waiting game but one would hope Brighton stood firm on their original deadline…

