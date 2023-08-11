Liverpool will not allow Thiago Alcantara to leave the club this summer, Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

Reports from France earlier this week suggested that Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli had lodged a €12 million bid for the Spanish midfielder.

This Is Anfield subsequently reported that no such offer had been received and that any such approach would likely not be welcomed as a midfield rebuild continues following several departures.

And Klopp has now confirmed that news speaking in his press conference to preview this weekend’s Premier League opener against Chelsea.

He said of Thiago: “He’s now training, he came in and asked about his role and we spoke.

“[He’s a] super experienced player, he stepped up in that department. He has only been in team training for a week but very vocal, he is going to be very helpful for us.”

Thiago appears unlikely to feature in Sunday’s visit to Stamford Bridge having only just returned to team training following injury.

Surgery on a long-standing hip issue forced him to miss the back end of last season, and he is only now closing in on full fitness.

However, he looks to be in line for a key role in the coming campaign, as much in terms of leadership and experience as on-pitch influence.

Speaking about the new leaders required in the squad, Klopp said: “It’s a new chance for everybody. Everybody has to step up, the new leadership group and not only them.

“If you look at the players who are not in the new leadership group but have all you need to be a leader, it’s absolutely exceptional. The new boys are great; Cody (Gakpo), Dom (Szoboszlai) – 22 and captain of Hungary – and Macca (Alexis Mac Allister), outstanding. These boys are there as well.

“We all share responsibility. It’s not that we should give ourselves too much time to grow into it, but let’s do it. Let’s take the responsibility and go from there.

“Don’t try to be like somebody – be the best version of yourself and you have a good chance to help the team in the best possible way, that’s where we try to help the boys.”